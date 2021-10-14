yourTicket; Sunday performance to feature music from the ‘Rat Pack’

CENTRAL CITY — Music made famous by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin, among others, will be the focus of Sunday performance hosted by the Merrick Arts Council.
Johnny Adams and Ron Cooley/Rat Pack Jazz Quintet will take the stage at 2 p.m. in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.
Based out of Omaha, longtime friends and collaborators Adams and Cooley lead this quintet. Both are involved in Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas shows in different capacities. Vocalist Adams and guitarist Cooley also do solo performing and recording. They are joined by Andy Hall on upright bass, Dennis Strawn on sax, flute and clarinet, and Carlos Figueroa on drums and percussion.
Tickets for nonmembers will be available at the door. For more information, email MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com or call the Central City Chamber of Commerce at 308-946-3897.
Bader Park to host Halloween Adventure Night
CHAPMAN — Bader Park will host its Halloween Adventure Night on Saturday.
The event includes contests, trick or treating, kids’ games and activities, food and family friendly fun.
Activities are scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. at Bader Memorial Park, 898 Bader Park Road, south of Chapman.
The cost is $5 per person and children age 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Stuhr hosts ‘Aura of Autumn’ fall art exhibit
“Aura of Autumn” will be on display at Stuhr Museum through Nov. 14
Throughout the history of human existence, cultures from around the world have been aware of the changing seasons and have celebrated the natural seasonal cycle at different moments in the year. The culture of the autumn months has a special place in Nebraska’s history due to the agricultural foundation that many communities across the state have been built upon. This exhibit will highlight the importance of the season throughout history.
This exhibit is located in the Leo B. Stuhr Building is is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for youth ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. A veterans discount is available.
For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org
Gaming group offers Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call La Vonne at 308-382-2663.
Crane Trust plans program, monthly potluck dinner
Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center will host a program and potluck on Tuesday, Oct. 19
“Mitigating Avian Collisions with Powerlines through Illumination with Ultraviolet LIght,” will be presented by Cody Wagner and Amanda Hegg at 7 p.m. Wagner is the conservation program manager at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon; and Hegg is a program associate at Rowe.
A potluck will precede the program at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share; table service will be provided.
For more information, contact the center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda), at 308-382-1820.
