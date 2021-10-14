yourTicket; Sunday performance to feature music from the ‘Rat Pack’

The cost is $5 per person and children age 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Stuhr hosts ‘Aura of Autumn’ fall art exhibit

“Aura of Autumn” will be on display at Stuhr Museum through Nov. 14

Throughout the history of human existence, cultures from around the world have been aware of the changing seasons and have celebrated the natural seasonal cycle at different moments in the year. The culture of the autumn months has a special place in Nebraska’s history due to the agricultural foundation that many communities across the state have been built upon. This exhibit will highlight the importance of the season throughout history.

This exhibit is located in the Leo B. Stuhr Building is is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for youth ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. A veterans discount is available.

For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org

Gaming group offers Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.