yourTicket: Tickets now on sale for Grand Island Little Theatre's winter show

Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s winter show, “God’s Favorite,” a comedy by Neil Simon.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-13 in the College Park auditorium.
‘God’s Favorite’ is the modern day story of Job from the Bible, as told by the comedic stylings of the late Neil Simon. Joe Benjamin is contacted by messenger and informed he is God’s Favorite, and is now the subject of a bet between God and Satan. Satan is going to put the “heat” on Joe and his family to see if Joe will renounce God. All hell breaks loose and puts the family’s patience to the test. Some adult language and situations.
Cast members include Scott Miller as Joe Benjamin, Dave Hulinsky as Sidney Lipton, Julie Miller as Rose Benjamin, Eric Lorenz as David Benjamin, Laura Fentress as Sarah Benjamin, Barry Carlson as Ben Benjamin, Patrick Crawford as Morris, and Laura Gregory as Mady.
Directors are Ron Jelinek and Jeremy Johnson. Producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossberg. For show information, call Fossberg at 308-379-2015.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger, and can be purchased by calling the Grand Island Little Theatre box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door.
Student tickets must be purchased through the box office.. Group discounts are available.
Check information on the web site at githeatre.org. Masks are recommended, but not required.
April show auditions start Feb. 7
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its April show starting Monday, Feb. 7.
For those wishing to be a part of “The Random World,” audition times are 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Collage Park. (Use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3.)
Do random events bring us naturally together in a beneficial way, or is serendipity just a myth? Playwright Steven Deitz explores the comedic interplay of the latter in a play that mines the missed connections in the lives of the Ward family.
This show was first cast in 2019 but was canceled due to COVID. Some of that cast is returning, but some were unable to return. Parts are available for three females ages 29-40 and one male age 29-45. Most ages are flexible.
Be prepared to read a selection from the script that the director chooses.
Steve Spencer is the director, Jeannee Fossberg is the producer. For more information, contact Spencer at 308-391-0381 or Fossberg at 308-379-2015.
Backstage help is also needed; contact Spencer if you are interested.
