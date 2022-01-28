yourTicket: Tickets now on sale for Grand Island Little Theatre's winter show

Student tickets must be purchased through the box office.. Group discounts are available.

Check information on the web site at githeatre.org. Masks are recommended, but not required.

April show auditions start Feb. 7

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its April show starting Monday, Feb. 7.

For those wishing to be a part of “The Random World,” audition times are 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Collage Park. (Use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3.)

Do random events bring us naturally together in a beneficial way, or is serendipity just a myth? Playwright Steven Deitz explores the comedic interplay of the latter in a play that mines the missed connections in the lives of the Ward family.

This show was first cast in 2019 but was canceled due to COVID. Some of that cast is returning, but some were unable to return. Parts are available for three females ages 29-40 and one male age 29-45. Most ages are flexible.

Be prepared to read a selection from the script that the director chooses.