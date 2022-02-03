yourTicket: Tickets now on sale for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Hastings Community Theatre

HASTINGS — “Little Shop of Horrors” is set to open Feb. 18 at the Hastings Community Theatre and tickets are now on sale.
One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows of all time, this affectionate spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies has become a household name. Charming, tuneful and hilarious, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, “Little Shop” never fails to entertain.
“Little Shop” tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a timid, poor floral assistant. Constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik, and longing to be noticed by his beautifully flawed co-worker, Audrey, Seymour discovers a mysterious plant. Aptly naming it the Audrey II, he takes the plant back to the run-down florist shop. Suddenly Seymour’s life is filled with recognition and riches, all thanks to Audrey II. Unfortunately, the plant has an unconventional thirst for something other than water. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II’s demands or returning to his simple life.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18-21 and Feb. 25-27, at the Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village) in Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students and are available online atww.hctheatre.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if available.
Merryman Performing Arts Center celebrates the music of the Everly Brothers
KEARNEY — “The Everly Set” presents the ultimate concert celebration of the legendary Everly Brothers AT 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
This program “will whisk you away to 1957 when teens Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the sound of rock ‘n’ roll with the sparkling harmonies, ‘Bye, Bye, Love,’ ‘All I have to do is Dream’ and many more.”
Tickets are $30, $34 and $41; seating is limited; Call the box office at 308-698-8297 or www.pickmytickets.com.
The Merryman is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Hastings College to show ‘We Will Not Be Silent’
HASTINGS — Hastings College is showing “We Will Not Be Silent,” a story of hope, empowerment and inspiration chronicling Lincoln Public Schools fifth graders, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in French Memorial Chapel.
The showing is part of the College’s Black History Month programming and is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a question and answer session with Pete Ferguson, an HC alum. Face masks are required.
The 53-minute film features Eveline, Mohamed, Alex, Alejandra, Payton, Kenadee, Jevon and Leriya’h as well as their empowerment group advisor Peter Ferguson, educators, families, school and community stakeholders through various challenges, a pandemic, social unrest and their embracement of an opportunity to educate, speak and touch hearts and minds.
Producers David Koehn and Brian Seifferlein capture what can happen even in a pandemic and time of social unrest when focused on positive intents and love.
“The end result is a resounding message that our community and nation’s collective need to take steps toward equity, justice, civility and kindness. It is a powerful showcase of the endless opportunities for growth and positive impacts when we look for them, create them and keep living with that purpose of serving.”
A trailer for the film can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=_-02H4Po2XU.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.