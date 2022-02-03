yourTicket: Tickets now on sale for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Hastings Community Theatre

HASTINGS — “Little Shop of Horrors” is set to open Feb. 18 at the Hastings Community Theatre and tickets are now on sale.

One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows of all time, this affectionate spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies has become a household name. Charming, tuneful and hilarious, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, “Little Shop” never fails to entertain.

“Little Shop” tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a timid, poor floral assistant. Constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik, and longing to be noticed by his beautifully flawed co-worker, Audrey, Seymour discovers a mysterious plant. Aptly naming it the Audrey II, he takes the plant back to the run-down florist shop. Suddenly Seymour’s life is filled with recognition and riches, all thanks to Audrey II. Unfortunately, the plant has an unconventional thirst for something other than water. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II’s demands or returning to his simple life.