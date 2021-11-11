yourTicket: ‘Voices of the Past’ program set for Sunday

Edith Robbins will present a Hall County Historical Society “Voices from the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Robbins will focus on the life of a German war prisoner in the camp in Grand Island during World War II. Because of the labor shortage in the area, farmers were able to secure help from prisoners. Through personal interviews with farmers, research and correspondence, Robbins is able to shine light on the of a prisoner’s day. There were other ways the prisoners were working in the area.

Robbins, a native of Germany, has done much historic research through Stuhr museum and other contacts. An article on the topic of the German war prisoners was recently published in the magazine of the Nebraska State Historical Society.

A time for discussion and refreshments will follow the program. Open to the public, the program is free to members of the Hall County Historical Society, with a $5 charge for non-members.

For more information, call Annette Davis at 308-226-2465.

Crane Trust to host guest speakers, potluck