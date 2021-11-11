yourTicket: ‘Voices of the Past’ program set for Sunday

Edith Robbins will present a Hall County Historical Society “Voices from the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Robbins will focus on the life of a German war prisoner in the camp in Grand Island during World War II. Because of the labor shortage in the area, farmers were able to secure help from prisoners. Through personal interviews with farmers, research and correspondence, Robbins is able to shine light on the of a prisoner’s day. There were other ways the prisoners were working in the area.
Robbins, a native of Germany, has done much historic research through Stuhr museum and other contacts. An article on the topic of the German war prisoners was recently published in the magazine of the Nebraska State Historical Society.
A time for discussion and refreshments will follow the program. Open to the public, the program is free to members of the Hall County Historical Society, with a $5 charge for non-members.
For more information, call Annette Davis at 308-226-2465.
Crane Trust to host guest speakers, potluck
ALDA — “Nebraska Noxious and Invasive Species — Past, Present and Future,” will be discussed by two area weed experts during a program set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center.
Rob Shultz is the weed superintendent for Hall and Howard counties and Todd Boller is the noxious weed superintendent for Fillmore County. The program will begin at 7 p.m.
For those who wish to join in, a potluck dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., bring a covered dish to share and anything required to serve it. Table service will be provided.
The center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820.
Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet performing Friday at UNK
KEARNEY — Pacifica Quartet, a Grammy Award-winning chamber ensemble, will perform a free public concert 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.
The concert will feature three string quartet works: Florence Price’s “String Quartet No. 1 in G Major,” Sergei Prokofiev’s “String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92” and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105.”
Formed in 1994, Pacifica Quartet has released multiple recordings under record companies such as Cedille Records, Naxos Records and Hyperion Records, including the complete string quartets by Elliott Carter, Felix Mendelssohn and Dmitri Shostakovich. The internationally renowned ensemble has received multiple Grammy Awards for best chamber music performance along with countless other honors.
Members Simin Ganatra (violin), Austin Hartman (violin), Mark Holloway (viola) and Brandon Vamos (cello) live in Bloomington, Indiana, where they serve as the quartet-in-residence and full-time faculty at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.