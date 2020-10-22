YWCA draws attention to gender-based violence at Railside art walk

Grand Islanders can view art and learn more about gender-based violence at a display in Railside.
Danielle Helzer, director of mission impact for the YWCA Grand Island, said her organization is partnering with the Crisis Center and Hope Harbor for the Week Without Violence gallery walk in Railside. The artwork in the gallery will be displayed through Sunday at Abbey Carpets N’ More, Arts & Drafts, Cassie Price and Sonya Schultz Photography, the Grand Island YMCA, J. Alfred Prufrock’s, McKinney’s, Railroad Towne Antique Mall, Studio K Art Gallery and Tally Creative.
“Under our partnerships, we have collected 10 pieces of art from local artists in our community. All of the artists have created a piece that represents gender-based violence in some way,” Helzer said. “Then, they’ve written a description that explains the piece and how it connects to gender-based violence.”
The artwork displayed as part of the gallery walk features sculptures, paintings and tapestries.
“We have two really large canvas tapestries that are in front of Abbey Carpets N’ More. Those are huge and really beautiful,” Helzer said.
“We also have a couple of sculptures. Down at Studio K, Karen Neppl created a mannequin display, where she sort of dismantled the mannequin and arranged in a certain way to represent violence against women. She also has a mannequin head that has shards of glass sticking out of it. So it is all different kinds of art.”
Each piece of art displayed at the Railside businesses has a written statement next to it, along with a QR code people may scan with their smartphones to learn more about what gender-based violence looks like locally and nationally.
Helzer said that YWCA has commemorated the Week Without Violence nationally for about 20 years. In the past five years, the organization has focused more on ending gender-based violence.
As part of the Week Without Violence, she said, the YWCA typically hosts an in-person gathering during which it has a vigil to honor those who have been impacted by gender-based violence. However, due to COVID-19, the organization decided to have a gallery walk.
“Back in August, when we started planning this, we pivoted to make sure we could plan something that still encourages people to get out and about in their community but to do so on their own time,” Helzer said. “So people have a full week to go out, look at these pieces while socially distanced and wearing masks.”
She said the gallery walk has had “a great turnout” and she hopes it’s educational.
“We are seeing higher gender-based violence instances this year simply because of COVID-19,” she said. “I think what most people do not realize is that when we go through a global health pandemic like this, as stressful and isolating as it is, that means instances of violence skyrocket because people are under stress and they do not have healthy ways to cope with or deal with the stress that comes out. Unfortunately, it tends to come out with violence against women and children.”
Helzer said the YWCA hopes to have another gallery walk next year.
