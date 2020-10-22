YWCA draws attention to gender-based violence at Railside art walk

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each piece of art displayed at the Railside businesses has a written statement next to it, along with a QR code people may scan with their smartphones to learn more about what gender-based violence looks like locally and nationally.

Helzer said that YWCA has commemorated the Week Without Violence nationally for about 20 years. In the past five years, the organization has focused more on ending gender-based violence.

As part of the Week Without Violence, she said, the YWCA typically hosts an in-person gathering during which it has a vigil to honor those who have been impacted by gender-based violence. However, due to COVID-19, the organization decided to have a gallery walk.

“Back in August, when we started planning this, we pivoted to make sure we could plan something that still encourages people to get out and about in their community but to do so on their own time,” Helzer said. “So people have a full week to go out, look at these pieces while socially distanced and wearing masks.”

She said the gallery walk has had “a great turnout” and she hopes it’s educational.