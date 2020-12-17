YWCA Grand Island launches Women's Empowerment Center

A new program is helping women who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

YWCA Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, has launched its Women’s Empowerment Center.

The program works to help women find new jobs by providing job resources and even transportation to interviews, as well as offering on-site child care.

“There’s tons of research out that shows women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Danielle Helzer, YWCA mission impact director. “We have more women than men working in the service industry, so when you’re talking about the time the restaurants and hotels closed or have limitations, that means a reduction of staff as well.”

Women also burden a greater responsibility for child care than men, Helzer said.

“When schools closed, we saw women making really tough choices of leaving their jobs, rather than men, to be able to stay home to care for their kids,” she said.

This is true not just nationwide but also in Grand Island, Helzer said.

“Women have lost their jobs because of retail stores closing from March until June.