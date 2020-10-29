YWCA honors Grand Island women on frontlines of pandemic

The honorees this year deliberately cover wide-ranging sections of the community working to combat the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we were not missing anybody,” Bennett said. “We know that in our community women have been on the frontlines of COVID.”

Women in leadership experience difficulties and resistance even in normal times, Bennett said, and this has been far from a normal year.

“We’re at a very polarizing time,” she said. “It’s hard to know what is because they’re women and what’s because of the polarization. I do think being a woman in leadership in the pandemic is definitely harder, because there’s just different expectations people have for women than they do for men.”

The pandemic has affected women more nationally, Bennett said.

“Jobs lost have mostly been by women. It’s even been coined the ‘she-cession’ or ‘her-cession’ because of the loss of jobs for women,” she said.

Rather than having a banquet or ceremony, YWCA highlighted the achievements of these women through a series of videos available online and via social media.

Bringing together so many leaders to share their stories presented no challenge, Bennett said.