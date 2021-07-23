YWCA of Grand Island taking nominees for 2021 Woman of Distinction

Do you know a woman who is inspiring? A woman who is innovative? A woman with exemplary talent and achievements? A woman who breathes life and energy into her community? She is a YWCA Woman of Distinction.

The YWCA of Grand Island is accepting nominations for the 2021 Woman of Distinction, who will join 35 other women who have been honored since 1986. YWCA Women of Distinction have improved lives of others through community service, professional achievement, integrity, leadership and dedication to the well-being of others.

To be eligible, the nominee must live, work or volunteer in Grand Island and/or surrounding communities. She must be a role model for other women, empower other women to achieve success, must be dedicated to social justice, racial equality and diversity, has exhibited qualities of leadership, teamwork, integrity and dedication, and has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in her community.

The winner of the 2021 Woman of Distinction will be honored at the Woman of Distinction event on Oct. 28 at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

Nomination forms, due by 4 p.m. Aug. 27, are available at ywca-gi.org or at the YWCA of Grand Island, located at 211 E. Fonner Park Road.

For more information contact Amy Bennett at 308-384-9922 or via email at abennett@ywca-gi.org.