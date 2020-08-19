YWCA of Grand Island to recognize Women of Distinction in five categories

YWCA of Grand Island is seeking nominations for its 2020 Women of Distinction awards.
Since 1986, the YWCA has honored a woman in the greater Grand Island community who embodies its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women with the Woman of Distinction award, which honors women who are inspiring and innovative, display exemplary talent and achievements and breathe life and energy into our community. The program has expanded since then to recognize more than one woman each year.
The 2020 Women of Distinction program will recognize women on the front lines of COVID-19 in the following fields: essential employees, first responders, education, health care and public health.
“With so many women serving others despite personal risk to their own health, we want to recognize all women who have, and are still, leading, serving and sacrificing for the health and safety of the community,” said Amy Bennett, executive director of YWCA of Grand Island.
“We are seeking community nominations of individual women who have personally sacrificed due to COVID-19. These nominations will be published on Oct. 22. This publication will take the place of our annual Woman of Distinction event to allow us the opportunity to honor as many women as possible.”
Women nominated for recognition must live, work or volunteer in Grand Island and/or surrounding communities, must have made a positive effect to the community directly related to COVID-19, and must have made a personal sacrifice or placed themselves at risk of COVID-19. Additionally, their work must fall into one of the recognition categories.
Nomination forms, which are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 15, are available at www.ywca-gi.org or at the YWCA of Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Road.
For more information, contact Bennett at 308-384-9922 or via email at abennett@ywca-gi.org.