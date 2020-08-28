YWCA panel talks disciplinary disparities among Black girls

“I think that is incredibly powerful because if your ACE score is high, we don’t know what is going on at home and how you are going to respond to a traumatic event,” Estevez said. “It could be anger, withdrawal, sadness or bullying. It could be any of those things. We also have to eliminate some of the binary thinking of this is good and this is bad. We have to be in this non-binary way of thinking because it is more complex than that.”

Grover said GIPS’ mission statement, ‘Every student, every day, a success’ has evolved to where the district realizes it need to understand each student.

“The question raised (in the film) was, ‘Aren’t these experiences that all girls are going through?’ I think the answer to that would be yes, but the person that was on the panel that responded to that wanted us to understand all these experiences of self esteem, belongingness, adverse childhood experiences and all of those types of things,” she said.

“But how has it manifested in the lives of girls of color? There is a discipline issue, but how is it treated if you are a girl of color versus if you are not. I think that was very enlightening to me.”