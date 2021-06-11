YWCA’s Women’s Empowerment Center offers variety of classes

The Women’s Empowerment Center at the YWCA of Grand Island is offering several classes, including financial empowerment classes for those dealing with domestic violence.
This program seeks to empower women and promote self-sufficiency through employment, educational attainment, relationship building, computer training, and financial literacy. Interested participants can register for a variety of one-time sessions taught by YWCA staff/volunteers. Sessions will be offered in person, and can be done in one-on-one settings or in a group setting. Free child care and transportation may be available during sessions.
The next financial empowerment class is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. June 22-25. The goal is to provide a safe environment for survivors of violence where they can learn about financial abuse and gain financial empowerment so they can control their own lives. Topics of learning will include information on financial abuse, finance basics, mastering credit, building financial foundations, and long-term planning.
The class will also be offered from noon to 1 p.m. July 12-15 and from 5 to 6 p.m. July 27-30.
Need to manage stress in your life? “Mindfulness,” a class from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, might be the answer. Come learn some new stress management techniques to help you add some peace to your life. Participants will go over what mindfulness is and the many activities that actually make up mindfulness.
The YWCA has also scheduled several classes for those wishing to add to their computer skills. The schedule includes:
Microsoft Word/Google Docs: 5 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 14. Need to learn some word processing skills? Join us for this class to learn the basics on Microsoft Word and Google Docs. You will learn how to make a simple document and about the different features of the programs.
Microsoft Outlook/Google Gmail: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28. Come learn how to navigate through your email. Learn how to set up an account if you need one and the different features of both programs.
Buying, Set-Up, Maintenance of Computers: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 19. With school starting soon, take advantage of the sales. Learn how to buy a computer, how to set it up, and how to maintain your new computer.
Hooking up Devices: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 26. Confused by the different terms to hook up devices? Come see how to connect your devices to hotspots, Bluetooth, and wi-fi and learn what each type of connection does.
The cost of the classes is based on the participant’s ability to pay, with a maximum of $15.
For more information, call the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, at 308-382-9922.