YWCA’s Women’s Empowerment Center offers variety of classes

The Women’s Empowerment Center at the YWCA of Grand Island is offering several classes, including financial empowerment classes for those dealing with domestic violence.

This program seeks to empower women and promote self-sufficiency through employment, educational attainment, relationship building, computer training, and financial literacy. Interested participants can register for a variety of one-time sessions taught by YWCA staff/volunteers. Sessions will be offered in person, and can be done in one-on-one settings or in a group setting. Free child care and transportation may be available during sessions.

The next financial empowerment class is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. June 22-25. The goal is to provide a safe environment for survivors of violence where they can learn about financial abuse and gain financial empowerment so they can control their own lives. Topics of learning will include information on financial abuse, finance basics, mastering credit, building financial foundations, and long-term planning.

The class will also be offered from noon to 1 p.m. July 12-15 and from 5 to 6 p.m. July 27-30.