YWCA to host resume, cover letter sessions

The YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center will host sessions on creating an effective resume and a cover letter that will stand out.

Those interested should attend the workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 or 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.

Child care and transportation may be available upon request. All sessions are free of charge. Please call 308-384-9922 to reserve your spot, as space is limited.

The YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center’s goal is to help women enter the workforce or pursue education. In this session, participants will learn the parts of a resume, different styles and when to use them, and helpful tips and tricks. YWCA staff members also can proofread and make suggestions to existing resumes.

Computer access, a printer and resume paper will be provided during this free workshop. Participants will be able to ask questions and schedule additional time to come in to create or edit resumes.

This project is supported by funding from the CDBG Coronavirus Response from the city of Grand Island.