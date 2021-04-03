YWCA to offer free computer classes

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a disproportionate number of women left the workforce.

The YWCA wants to empower job seekers with the ability to use computers effectively, so its Women’s Empowerment Center is offering free computer classes every Monday in April.

The classes will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at YWCA of Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Road.

The classes on April 5 and 12 will focus on computer basics. Participants will learn parts of a computer, how to buy and set up a computer, its functions, applications, general maintenance, how to connect to the internet and how to use the internet.

The classes on April 19 and 26 will cover Gmail and Google Drive. Participants will learn how to set up a Gmail account, what Google Drive is, different applications in Google and how to use them.

Class size is limited to 14. Call 308-384-9922 to register.

The program is being funded by the city of Grand Island’s Community Development Block Grant.