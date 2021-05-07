YWCA to offer free financial empowerment classes to survivors of violence

YWCA of Grand Island is offering a new financial empowerment class to survivors of violence.

Individuals who complete the course will receive a $40 Walmart gift card and are eligible to participate in a match-savings program where they contribute money to a savings account and YWCA Grand Island matches those funds up to $100.

YWCA staff members and volunteers will take participants through five modules. Each module is approximately 90 minutes long. Module one discusses how to recognize financial abuse and how to escape it. Module two focuses on financial fundamentals. This includes budgeting, assets and liabilities, and banking options. In module three, participants will learn about their credit scores, how to read them and how to improve them.

Module four will educate participants on different types of financial paperwork, how to file and save these documents, loan options, housing options and the mortgage application process. Module five is about long-term planning. This module includes savings strategies, investment options, insurance overviews, educational opportunities for going back to school and educational finances.

Each participant will walk away from the class with better understanding of financial principles and a folder with the printed curriculum.