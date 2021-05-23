Zenfest brings together alternative healers from throughout Nebraska

Healing body art, astrology readings, Reiki sessions, tarot readings, energy healing, essential oils, tuning fork sessions, numerology readings, and much more were part of Zenfest on Saturday at the Full Circle Venue in Grand Island.
Zenfest featured more than 30 vendors in the field of mind, body and spirit healing arts. The show was sponsored by A Higher Plane at 311 W. Third St. in Grand Island, which is owned by Tammy Van Winkle.
Van Winkle said she started Zenfest as a way to bring all vendors and practitioners together so “people can get a sampling and learn more about what is out there when it comes to mind, body and spirit.”
There was good attendance again at this year’s Zenfest following the success of last year’s show.
Van Winkle said she decided to sponsor a second Zenfest this year because of the demand from vendors who were at last year’s show and the public turnout.
She said the pandemic fueled interest in these practices, which were growing in popularity prior to the coronavirus.
“They want to learn more about meditation or look inside themselves for answers,” she said. “People want new answers for old problems. They are willing to find out about holistic ways to deal with physical, emotional and spiritual problems.”
Quantum neurology
One of the vendors, who also hosted one of the four workshops featured at Zenfest, was Dr. Austin Fletcher, a chiropractor from Gothenburg who owns and operates his practice — Remedy. His business partner is Kristen Rickertsen.
Fletcher is one of three or four certified practitioners of quantum neurology in the state, and possibly the youngest practitioner in the world. He said quantum neurology is a nervous system rehabilitation technique.
Quantum neurology focuses on allowing nerves that may be associated with painful or debilitating injuries, illnesses or conditions to stabilize, so the body can heal itself. It is a safe, non-invasive technique that allows the doctor to evaluate, strengthen and rehabilitate every major nerve in the body.
“I have the patient sit down and I’ll test their body to see what nerves are malfunctioning,” Fletcher said. “That will tell me how to treat you if it is an organ problem or a neurological problem or if it is something structural.”
Along with using traditional chiropractic healing techniques, Fletcher also uses infrared light therapy to treat patients.
“I’m sitting down and basically testing your nervous system and your brain to what is going to heal your body and whatever nerve is not functioning,” he said. “I see patients from all over the world.”
Alternative healing
Zenfest drew people from throughout central Nebraska, including Areial McNeal of Kenesaw. This was the first time she attended a Zenfest-type of event that featured alternative healing practitioners.
“I really like it,” McNeal said. “It is interesting to walk around and see all the different things.”
McNeal was receiving an aura camera session from Karen Ackermann of Essentially Balanced of Kearney and McCook. Ackerman is a medium, Reiki Master, and registered nurse-holistic wellness coach.
Amy May works for Essentially Balanced.
“Essentially Balanced is a holistic venue where we offer different healing technique, such as Reiki sessions and an aura camera that measures the sitter’s electromagnetic field by monitoring acupressure points that correspond to energy channels in the body called Ayurvedic meridians. The energy readings then are turned into frequencies that correspond to certain colors.
“It can tell you about certain pieces of your personality as well as things that might interest you and what your chakra would look like,” May said.
Chakras are the concentrated energy centers of the body. Chakra is a Sanskrit term and it means “wheel” or “disk.” Chakras take in, incorporate and emanate energy to keep people functioning at optimal levels.
“It can tell you where you might need to work different areas of their life or need to work on different energies, such as if you have low energy Chakra in your body then you know that there was some things you can do to feed that area of your life,” May said.
Meditation, essential oils and sound healing
Another vendor at Zenfest was Angela Mayo, who operates Intuitive Healing, which is based in Kearney. She is a certified life coach, Reiki Master and crystal healer.
Mayo said Intuitive Healing started out giving clients Reiki sessions, but added other practices to her business to help people.
Some of the other healing techniques she has added to her practice includes meditation, essential oils and sound healing.
She also practices once a week in Grand Island at A Higher Plane.
Mayo said nearly all of what she does to help people is intuitive, which reflects in the name of her business.
With a background in psychology, Mayo said she has always been blessed with the ability to be intuitive.
“A lot of people who come to me are a little skeptical about what I do,” Mayo said.
She said many of the healing arts she has mastered also have helped her deal with anxiety and depression in her life.
“When I started out with Reiki, a lot of my focus was on emotional and mental health,” Mayo said. “Now, I do a lot of stress relief and a lot of things like that. But, I also work with mental health and trauma.”
She said there is a boom in holistic healing going on now.
“Personally, I think it is a bit of an awakening,” Mayo said. “A lot of people come to me who have gifts that they don’t know what to do with. Like, ‘Gee, I just discovered this. What shall I do?’”
Because of the pandemic quarantine, Mayo said Reiki, which is the basis of her practice, can be done remotely.
Reiki is a healing technique based on the principle that the therapist can channel energy into the patient by means of touch, to activate the natural healing processes of the patient’s body and restore physical and emotional well-being.
“I can work with people who are not in the same building or same town,” Mayo said. “That is something that I think has been very healthful that can work with you anywhere.”
For more information, visit ahigherplanegi.com.