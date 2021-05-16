After a successful first run in 2020, Zenfest returns to Grand Island on Saturday, May 22
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Full Circle Venue, 3333 Ramada Road.
Zenfest is sponsored by A Higher Plane, located at 311 W. Third St. in Railside. Tammy Van Winkle is the owner of A Higher Plane.
Van Winkle said Zenfest will have 35 vendors and all but one are from Nebraska.
She sponsored the first Zenfest in February 2020, and while successful, she opted to wait until the COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted to schedule another
Van Winkle said she started Zenfest as a way to bring all the different vendors and practitioners together so, “People can get a sampling and learn more about what is out there when it comes to mind, body and spirit.”
She said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in body, mind and spirit practices are growing among the public.
Van Winkle said business at her store in Grand Island has never been better.
“They (customers) want to learn more about meditation or look inside themselves for answers,” she said. “People want new answers for old problems. They are willing to find out about holistic ways to deal with physical, emotional and spiritual problems. We want the public to learn and experience the different modalities that are around out community.”
Offerings at the event include healing body art, astrology readings, Reiki sessions, tarot readings, energy healing, essential oils, tuning fork sessions, numerology readings and much more.
Admission to Zenfest is $5 and includes access to four workshops. They are:
-- Chakra Meditation with Erica Covey, 9:30 a.m.
-- Journey into the Runes with Lorelei Hewitt, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
-- Muscle Testing 101 with Dr. Austin Fletcher, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
-- Harnessing the Power of the Heart with Annie Graterra, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information visit, www.ahigherplanegi.com.