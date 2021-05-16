After a successful first run in 2020, Zenfest returns to Grand Island on Saturday, May 22

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Full Circle Venue, 3333 Ramada Road.

Zenfest is sponsored by A Higher Plane, located at 311 W. Third St. in Railside. Tammy Van Winkle is the owner of A Higher Plane.

Van Winkle said Zenfest will have 35 vendors and all but one are from Nebraska.

She sponsored the first Zenfest in February 2020, and while successful, she opted to wait until the COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted to schedule another

Van Winkle said she started Zenfest as a way to bring all the different vendors and practitioners together so, “People can get a sampling and learn more about what is out there when it comes to mind, body and spirit.”

She said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in body, mind and spirit practices are growing among the public.

Van Winkle said business at her store in Grand Island has never been better.