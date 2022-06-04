Zombies have no chance against Louisiana shooter

If you need somebody to terminate a zombie, Jerry Miculek is your man.

The resident of Princeton, La., is back again at Zombies in the Heartland, which runs through Sunday at Heartland Public Shooting Park.

Jeremy Millard, an employee of Hornady Manufacturing, said Miculek is “essentially the Tom Brady of shooting sports.”

Miculek was asked if that description was on target.

“I’m just the last man standing. I’m the oldest guy here,” he said Friday.

Miculek, 68, has been a professional shooter for 32 years.

He is a regular at Zombies in the Heartland, which began in 2012.

“I think I’ve only missed it once,” he said.

He said he was just “shooting and having fun.”

Hornady, the primary sponsor of Zombies in the Heartland, also sponsors the world-class marksman.

Miculek gets along well with the Hornadys. “Oh yeah, They’re good folks. They’ve been helping me out for a long time,” he said.

Miculek isn’t the only big shot at Zombies in the Heartland.

A super squad brings together “some of the most talented shooters in the world,” Millard said.

Close to 400 shooters are competing in Zombies in the Heartland this weekend, Millard said. Those shooters come from more than 20 states.

The participants are not actually shooting at zombies. They take aim at zombie replicas.

Steve Hornady of Hornady Manufacturing professes to be a zombie expert. Some call him the Zomfather.

When confronted with the undead, people at the Heartland Public Shooting Park are taught to aim for the head.

“This is true. One thing I’ve learned from Steve over the years is how to kill zombies, and you have to disconnect the brain stem,” Millard said.

If you hit them in the head, “they go down. You shoot them in the body, and they just keep coming,” Millard said.

So a zombie shot in the stomach would just be angry.

“He’s not dead. He’s just ticked off and going to come after you,” Millard said.

At Zombies in the Heartland, participants use three different guns. One is a shotgun. Another is a semi-automatic rifle, typically an AR-15. The third is a pistol, which is either a semi-automatic handgun or a revolver.

Why does Hornady sponsor the event every year?

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community and it’s an opportunity to show our passion for what we do,” Millard said.

Everyone at Hornady “is part of this sport and part of the culture,” and the company can share that with “the local community and shooting sports community,” Millard said.

The event is also an opportunity to support Heartland Public Shooting Park. Steve and Jason Hornady “are pretty passionate about seeing this place succeed, and this really helps,” Millard said.

Alex Briner, who works at the shooting park, said the Zombie event helps the park with name recognition.

It attracts both pros and new shooters from all over the country. Briner manages the rifle and pistol portion of Heartland Public Shooting Park.

Millard pointed out that more than 2,000 volunteer hours go into putting on Zombies in the Heartland every year. That equates to a full-time employee each year. The work is put in by Hornady employees and interns, area shooters and Parks and Recreation employees.

Two enthusiastic participants in Zombies in the Heartland are brothers Hang Wong and Louis Chang.

They’ve taken part in the event for three years. Wong lives in Salt Lake City and Chang lives in Parker, Colorado.

“It’s kind of a tradition for us to get together as brothers” and drive to Grand Island, Chang said.

Life gets in the way of a lot of things.

“And this is one thing that we know every year we’re going to get together and go shoot and spend some brotherly time together,” Chang said.

“This is the only three-gun match I go to every year,” said Chang, who directs a precision rimfire match every year in Ramah, Colorado.

Wong likes the leisurely atmosphere at Zombies in the Heartland and the way the shooting stages are set up.

Chang said it’s good that a company like Hornady puts on a “national quality match” in which “everyday Joes” can compete.

Everyone gets along and has fun at the match, he said.

He commended the work of the volunteers.

But the support of Hornady is crucial, Chang said.

“It’s awesome that they can do it, and that’s why we support it every year,” he said.

