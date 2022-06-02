Zombies in the Heartland starts Friday in Grand Island

The Zombies in the Heartland shooting competition returns this weekend to Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island.

The three-day event begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday, finishing up Sunday morning. Spectators are welcome.

The three-gun match draws close to 400 shooters.

“With an unusual, challenging course of fire, Zombies in the Heartland typically attracts shooters from across the country,” organizers said in a news release. “Shooters will find new and reactive targets developed specifically for this match, with most targets breaking, falling over or moving.”

Participants are required to compete with a pistol, rifle and shotgun, or they can compete with pistol-caliber carbine and shotgun in one division.

Operated by the Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department, the Heartland Public Shooting Park is the largest and most complete public shooting facility in the Midwest. The facility hosts regional and national events, drawing shooters from around the world.

Hornady is the match sponsor.