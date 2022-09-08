Zoning change approved for 150-unit Grand Island housing project

A major housing project in Grand Island is currently underway.

Innate Development has started Phase 1 of a 150-unit housing project on Husker Highway, west of Prairieview Street.

Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning for Phase 2, from the R2 low density residential to RD residential development zone and CD commercial development zone.

"This is consistent with the preliminary plat that was approved in October (2021) and they're moving forward with the next phase, which will involve rezoning this southern portion to CD commercial development zone," explained Planning Director Chad Nabity.

Construction has not started on Phase 2.

"They're not entirely certain where the buildings are going to be on that so we will restrict development of that CD zone until they bring in a development plan for review and final approval," said Nabity.

The project will bring 154 new units of housing to Grand Island.

Innate will put in any necessary roads. Most of the area will have private drives, with one public drive coming off of Prairieview Street on east side.

Private drives will be maintained by a neighborhood association and not the City of Grand Island.

Innate has also submitted application for tax increment financing, which is also consistent with the comprehensive plan, said Nabity.

"Last year we amended the future land use map for this property so it will be mixed use commercial, because we knew what the intent was for it," he said. "Council did approve that amendment."

Attorney Ron Depue, with Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto, LLC, representing Innate, detailed the project at Wednesday's meeting.

"This is a multi-phase development project over 200 acres that will be developed over a period of time," he said. "The initial redevelopment plan, the zoning amendment, the amendment to the comp plan, were all approved last fall."

Phase 1 will be completed in January 2023 or possibly earlier, said Depue.

RPC also unanimously approved a redevelopment plan for the project.

Developer Scott Rief is asking for $9.8 million in TIF support.

Both will move forward to the Grand Island City Council for final approval on Oct. 11.

The new development will boast a combination of housing, townhomes, patio homes, mixed use retail and a senior age area, explained Innate Developer Scott Rief in June 2021.

It will include three different ponds connected by a canal system, with community access for canoeing or kayaking, and a beach area.

Large green spaces and "pocket parks" will be privately maintained.

The goal is to "lift up the community of Grand Island."

"Currently we do not have a housing supply to meet the demand, but we also do not meet the needs of the future," Rief said.

The project, said Rief, will also help meet housing needs from the growth that will result from Grand Island's upcoming new casino resort and sports complex, recently completed Regional Medical Center and ongoing needs of local employers.