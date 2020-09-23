Zoning changed to allow livestock, private rec areas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Property owners in Grand Island’s large lot residential zones now are able to have livestock on their property and construct private recreational structures.

This includes St. Paul Road, north of Capital Avenue, much of the Capital Heights area, west of North Road and north of 13th Street, and the East Lakes area.

The Grand Island City Council approved the change to city code Tuesday.

Issues have come up recently with larger tracts of land in large lot residential zoning districts, specifically with how to allow certain uses of tracts that are more than five acres.

Property owners are wanting an electric service to provide a well for animals or a large shelter that would require a building permit on lots without a house or other principal use, said Chad Nabity, regional planning director.

“City of Grand Island allows you to keep livestock if you have enough property. It’s been that way since the late ’90s,” he said. “If you have a house on that piece of property, you can keep your horse there as long as you have an enclosure that’s the right size.”

The requests are not unreasonable, Nabity said. They just don’t fit current city regulations.