ZZ Top coming to Grand Island; tickets go on sale Friday

ZZ Top will bring its Raw Whisky tour to Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center on Wednesday, June 22.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They’re priced at $37, $47, $63, $77 and $97, plus fees.

Tickets may be purchased at the Heartland Events Center Box Office or online at www.etix.com.

The group will embark on the Raw Whisky tour in conjunction with its upcoming album, “Raw.”

That album was recorded in connection with the band’s popular and critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” The Grammy-nominated feature from Banger Films and director Sam Dunn includes an interlude that finds the group’s classic lineup — Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill — gathering for a very intimate session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas.” The performance provided the basis for the “Raw” album.

The album’s 12 tracks recall the beginning of the band’s recording career (“Brown Sugar” and “Certified Blues” from ZZ Top’s first album) and include many of its major hits (“Legs,” “Tush,” “LaGrange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’”) with a definite blues skew (“Blue Jean Blues,” “Just Got Paid,” “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide”) as well as some up-tempo house rockers (“Tube Snake Boogie” and “Thunderbird”).

“Raw” will be released July 22 by Shelter Records/BMG on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms and is dedicated “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill.”

Hill, the band’s bassist, passed away in July 2021 at the age of 72.

The album’s liner notes say, “‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”

The first leg of the tour, consisting of 50 dates, begins May 27 in San Diego.

The remaining members of the group are Gibbons, Beard and Elwood Francis.