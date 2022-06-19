ZZ Top rolling into Grand Island Wednesday on 'Raw Whisky Tour'

How would Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top describe the band’s journey since 1969, when the blues-rock trio was formed?

“It’s been a fine ride across the board,” Gibbons wrote in an email to The Independent. “We got to hang out with people we follow and admire (B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones), play loud music for hundreds of thousands if not millions of people and saw the world while we were at it. No complaints!”

In the process, ZZ Top has sold close to 50 million albums, producing such hits as “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “LaGrange,” and earned a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The group will roll into Grand Island on Wednesday night, bringing its “Raw Whiskey Tour” to the Heartland Events Center.

Long known as “Tres Hombres,” the band is now “Dos Hombres,” at least in terms of its most recognizable figures. Bassist Dusty Hill passed away July 28, 2021, leaving Gibbons and Frank Beard to keep ZZ Top spinning. They are now joined onstage by Elwood Francis, who served as the band’s guitar tech for 20 years.

In conjunction with the group’s Grand Island appearance, Gibbons responded to e-mailed questions from The Independent.

How is Hill being acknowledged during the show?

“The strident directive from The Dust to Elwood to ‘play that git-tar!’ says it all,” Gibbons wrote. “And with that, there remains a loyal presence with the band that supplicates the blessing with our endeavor.”

The band is promoting its new album, “Raw,” recorded in connection with a 2019 Netflix documentary about ZZ Top called “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.”

Gibbons was asked if the successful documentary has expanded ZZ Top’s following or changed people’s understanding of the band.

“Hard to say at this juncture, yet it stands as something quite new and patently unexpected: a Grammy nomination,” he wrote. “We think serving as a Netflix feature, it offered the wave of ZZ Top friends, fans and followers a chance to spend time with a behind-the scenes, personal feel along with the band. As far as an understanding with the folks … it’s a rather simplistic foray into the primitiveness of a rock ’n roll band. The film of ZZ Top steals a view of how we got together, how we plugged in, and how we turned it up and thrashed it on out … continuing doing so following five decades (and counting … )”

What will Wednesday’s concert be like?

“It’s like a rolling mish-mash of the ancient adage: ‘something old’ (we usually do a song from ZZ Top’s first album), ‘something borrowed’ (maybe Sam & Dave’s “I Thank You” or “Foxey Lady” from Jimi Hendrix) and definitely ‘something blue(s)’ … !”

What does the future hold for ZZ Top? Will people have a chance to see the band again?

“Why ask? We don’t get to think where we’re going … ! Although, our plan is to turn it up and keep rocking the house for the foreseeable and unforeseeable future.”

In which foreign country does ZZ Top enjoy performing the most?

“Spain is right up there,” Gibbons wrote. “It’s where the guitar came into its own, the cuisine is stunningly superb and the folks from coast to coast and border to border are ready to party. That being said … New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Finland, Sweden and points beyond are great, too!”

What is the band’s favorite whiskey?

“The new release of ‘ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres’ from Balcones Distilling,” Gibbons wrote. “Thanks for asking. Cheers!”