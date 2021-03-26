Major repairs in store for Interstate 80 at Wood River

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed.

Drivers will have to go west then, go to Gibbon and turn around to get eastbound.

Daytime work will include repair of the bridges at the Shelton interchange, which will include lane closures on I-80 and the on-ramps.

The remainder of the work will be performed at night and during morning hours, between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

“During the daytime, the lanes will be clear. There won’t be any closures,” Washington said. “But starting at 7 (p.m.), we’ll put the lane closures up and start doing our work, then we tear everything down in the morning.”

Traffic will be maintained on I-80 with the lane closures.

Washington expects the majority of the project to be completed by November, with touch-ups to be completed by April 2022.

“Hopefully we have the majority of it done by November,” he said. “We’ll have some seeding and minor work we’ll have to do next spring. I think the majority of everything will be done by the first of November.”

The speed of the projects depends, as always, on the weather, Washington said.

“If we get good weather through November, we might be done completely,” he said. “But if we get cold weather or snow early we’re probably not going to get it finished this fall.”

