Males wearing masks rob Grand Island business

On Halloween night, two males wearing masks committed a robbery at Tienda Centro America, 209 E. Fourth St.

The masks were described as skeletal or skull-like.

The robbery was committed at 9:10 p.m. One of the males was armed with a handgun. The victim believes the weapon was a BB gun.

The robbers did not get any money. They did take the victim's cellphone, although it was recovered a few blocks later through the use of its tracking function.

"It's an ongoing investigation," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police have some physical and video evidence that is being studied, he said.