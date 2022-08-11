 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marijuana found in traffic stop near Giltner

Two Wisconsin men allegedly transporting more than 100 pounds of marijuana were arrested Wednesday afternoon in an Interstate 80 traffic stop near Giltner.

At about 1 p.m., a Nebraska State trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, the State Patrol says, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed the marijuana, the State Patrol says.

The driver, Chao Lee, 27, and a passenger, Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. They were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

