Men are so needy that we need direction

My wife told me recently that men are generally easy to manipulate.

This was news to me.

But if you think about it, women are pretty devious in getting what they want.

Sometimes they achieve a goal by making him think it’s his idea.

Kenna once raved about a technique used by her friend, Tina. The method is so effective that her husband likes it. “She does it nicely so he doesn’t know he’s being bossed around,” Kenna marveled.

An old co-worker said a good wife never listens to her husband. She just nods and says yes.

Some women take it upon themselves to organize the couple's activities. One Grand Island man said his wife schedules everything for them. Otherwise, they'd never leave the house.

Some women rely on patience. When their husband gets some crazy idea in his head, they just wait until it goes away.

If a husband thinks he’s in charge, he's wrong.

A young man I worked with, who was single, once said “you’ve got to be the boss.”

“Good luck with that,” said another co-worker, who had more life experience.

Arguing with a woman is pointless.

“She’ll win. Give up,” a co-worker named Kim said years ago.

Another woman didn't have a high opinion of marriage. When Carla heard about a woman who'd been wed for 16 years, she said, “That poor thing.”

I can see why women like to work on their men.

An unbelievable number of women say, “He’s not the man I married.”

So they try to help him return to the man they thought he was.

This is why, when we’re getting dressed, they say, “Are you going to wear THAT shirt?”

Even when we disappoint, women still feel we have potential. And it’s up to them to develop it.

What woman doesn’t like things done her way?

A wife's greatest job is keeping her husband in line.

Reading about the seven basic commands for dogs reminded me of marriage. Some of those commands include sit, stay, down, heel and no.

Kenna says men are so helpless they need somebody to take care of them.

If we don’t cooperate, they’ll find someone else.

Men realize this. We’re just lucky to find someone who’ll put up with us.

Husbands get lost very easily. So women need to keep an eye on us.

Women give us direction, and make us respectable. Without proper leadership, we can be a real mess.

So I guess we do need to be manipulated.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.