Merrick County officers become more acquainted with autism

First responders in Merrick County are now better-equipped to deal with people with autism after receiving helpful kits on Tuesday.

Wendy Andersen of the Autism Action Partnership presented the Merrick County Sheriff's Department and other emergency personnel with 16 sensory kits in Central City. The kits are designed to improve their interactions with those who show signs of autism.

Andersen and her colleagues gave autism-related training to first responders in Kearney in July. Several officers from Merrick County attended that workshop. The presenters mentioned that the sensory kits are available free of charge, and Merrick County law enforcement took them up on the offer. The kits will be placed in patrol cars and ambulances.

At the workshop, the presenters talked about how to work with people with autism. They also talked about what autism might look like, and what it may not.

Andersen and her fellow professionals like to say that people with autism "may be different, but they're not less."

"We're all unique as human beings, right?" she said.

Although people might have autism, they're still valuable human beings, Andersen said in a phone interview. She'd like to see people "meet them where they are, as a human being."

At the training, the first responders learned how to respond to individuals who may be acting outside the norm of what they might expect.

They now have "more tools for their tool box," said Andersen, who works in Omaha.

People shouldn't generalize or make assumptions. Anderson and her colleagues have a saying that "when you've met one individual with autism, you've met one individual with autism."

The kit includes a picture card to use with people who are nonverbal, or perhaps aren't communicating because of the stress of a situation.

Also included is a pair of headphones. Autistic people might be bothered by loud noises such as sirens, Andersen said. The kit includes a pair of sunglasses, which can "decrease the impact of lights," and several "fidget items," to give individuals something to work with in their hands.

Also inside the kit is a stress ball.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 44 8-year-old children have been identified as having an autism spectrum disorder.

So there's a good probability that officers and emergency personnel will encounter someone with autism, Andersen said.

The kits could be helpful in dealing with many people, she said. Many individuals find loud noises to be too much, she said.

One reason people hear more about autism is that the diagnostic criteria have changed. More individuals are being diagnosed as information and awareness about the subject have grown, Andersen said.

There's also a big push to test children at a younger age, she said.

There are many theories about why autism has increased, but none has been "set in stone," Andersen said.

Many officers in the Omaha area have received the autism training and the sensory kits, but Andersen would like to bring them to more areas of the state.

"We would love to see more officers go through the training and get these kits into their hands, for sure," she said.