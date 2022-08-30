Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed pursuit

Grand Island police arrested a motorcyclist Monday night who allegedly drove 85 mph on Second Street and, when pursued by police, took off down a sidewalk.

Joshua Osborne, a 40-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested for three counts of flight to avoid arrest, having no valid registration and no proof of insurance.

At about 7:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was clocked doing 85 mph on Second Street, where the speed limit is 30. When the officer turned around to get behind him, he continued at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection of Second and Broadwell Avenue, turning south.

A second officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, with emergency overhead lights activated, in the area of Broadwell and Louise Street.

The motorcyclist was again located in the area of Louise and Elm streets on the sidewalk. When an officer began turning around to catch up to the suspect, he then took off down the sidewalk.

The motorcyclist was again contacted in the area of Elm and Anna streets, where two separate patrol units had their emergency overhead lights activated.

He then pulled over in the area of Anna and Cleburn streets, where he was arrested.