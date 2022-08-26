Nation of Patriots Tour stops in Grand Island

Twenty-five motorcyclists rolled into the United Veterans Club parking lot Thursday carrying precious cargo: a United States flag.

The riders were part of an effort that’s transporting the flag across the country. The Nation of Patriots Tour is an annual project that visits Grand Island each year.

Most of the Nebraska participants accompany the flag only part of the way across the state.

Seven or eight riders left Grand Island Thursday morning to meet other riders in Kearney. Eastbound riders, some of them from North Platte, brought the flag to the United Veterans Club, where a ceremony was held over the noon hour.

The flag was transferred to a local group at Hall County Veterans Park, next to the United Veterans Club. About 30 people attended the ceremony, which was followed by lunch.

The flag spent Thursday night in Hall County. Fritz Lee, director of the Legion Riders at Legion Post 119 in St. Paul, took charge of the flag overnight. The flag was not raised up a flagpole. Flag-raising is not part of the project.

The Nebraska leg of the trip is coordinated by Troy Pospisil of Norfolk, who is region commander of the Nation of Patriots Tour.

In addition to Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, Norfolk and St. Paul, riders came from Omaha and Greeley. Many are members of the Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion and Patriot Guard. One man belongs to a group called the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Some of the participants are just supportive of veterans, Pospisil said.

For some members of the group, the job was done on Thursday. Other members will take the flag today to its next stop in Omaha. Pospisil will see to it that the flag makes its next stop, in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday.

Why do Pospisil and his friends take part?

“Because we are very patriotic and we want to support our veterans,” he said.

When the flag arrived in Grand Island, it had traveled 18,522 miles on the ground and 8,000 miles through the air.

The journey began in Erie, Pennsylvania, the week before Memorial Day and will conclude back in Erie on Labor Day. Aircraft took the flag to Hawaii and Alaska.

The project raises money for wounded veterans and their families. Lee said that money stays within Nebraska. Some of it goes to victims of flooding and fires.

Lee said the riders participate to remind people of American efforts overseas, and call attention to those who have served, been wounded and lost their lives.

During the ceremony, Lee read “Old Glory,” a poem written from the perspective of the flag.

A portion of the poem reads, “I have fought in every battle of every war for more than 200 years: Gettysburg, Shiloh, Appomattox, San Juan Hill, the trenches of France, the Argonne Forest, Anzio, Rome, the beaches of Normandy, Guam, Okinawa, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, in the Persian Gulf and a score of places long forgotten, by all but those who were there with me. I was there.”