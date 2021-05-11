Sen. Ben Sasse to introduce bill to redirect aid to signing bonuses

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is introducing legislation this week that would redirect the expanded pandemic unemployment benefits to “signing bonus” payments for new hires.
Sasse said he will be introducing legislation following last week’s federal jobs report, which he said was “disappointing.”
According to the report, the U.S. economy added only 266,000 jobs in April. Last year, in Grand Island, at the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Grand Island peaked at 11.4%. In March, Grand Island’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.
“A year ago, before we had vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits started to pay more than work,” Sasse said.
“The emergency need was real, but the emergency plan was flawed.”
He said the plan is now penalizing people for going back to work.
“Now, as millions of Americans are vaccinated each day, we’ve got crummy job numbers — 7,400,000 jobs are available, but fewer than 300,000 people returned to work last month,” Sasse said.
According to Staffing Industry Analysts, a major contributor to slower job growth is the additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits that is available through Labor Day (Sept. 6.)
In March, the Nebraska Department of Labor said there were 1,039 people listed as unemployed in Hall County out of a civilian labor force of 31,334 people. The state Department of Labor, on its website, said Monday that there are nearly 1,500 job opportunities listed in Hall County.
Sasse said his National Signing Bonus Act would provide an incentive to work by converting the expanded unemployment benefit into a two-month bonus for anyone who gets a job.
He said the National Signing Bonus Act would pay a signing bonus equal to 101% of existing pandemic unemployment benefits during the course of multiple payments for individuals who demonstrate new and continued employment.
Under Sasse’s bill, individuals who get a job by July 4 would receive a federal signing bonus equal to 101% of two months of the federal enhanced unemployment benefit.
Sasse said filling these job openings will help the economy.
“We need a pro-worker, pro-recovery plan,” he said.
Last year, Sasse introduced legislation to the coronavirus emergency relief law that would cap unemployment benefits at full pay.