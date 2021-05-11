Sen. Ben Sasse to introduce bill to redirect aid to signing bonuses

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is introducing legislation this week that would redirect the expanded pandemic unemployment benefits to “signing bonus” payments for new hires.

Sasse said he will be introducing legislation following last week’s federal jobs report, which he said was “disappointing.”

According to the report, the U.S. economy added only 266,000 jobs in April. Last year, in Grand Island, at the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Grand Island peaked at 11.4%. In March, Grand Island’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

“A year ago, before we had vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits started to pay more than work,” Sasse said.

“The emergency need was real, but the emergency plan was flawed.”

He said the plan is now penalizing people for going back to work.

“Now, as millions of Americans are vaccinated each day, we’ve got crummy job numbers — 7,400,000 jobs are available, but fewer than 300,000 people returned to work last month,” Sasse said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Staffing Industry Analysts, a major contributor to slower job growth is the additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits that is available through Labor Day (Sept. 6.)