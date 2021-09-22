Study provides basis to evaluate food subsectors’ emissions of three greenhouse gases

“Although CO2 is the most important and most frequently discussed GHG emissions, methane generated by rice cultivation and animals, and nitrous oxide from fertilizers are 34 and 298 times more powerful than CO2, respectively, when it comes to trapping heat in the atmosphere,” said Xiaoming Xu, a University of Illinois postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the study.

The researchers calculated spatially explicit production- and consumption-based greenhouse gas emissions from human foods worldwide. The study showed that the countries with leading greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based foods are China at 8%, Brazil at 6%, the U.S. at 5% and India at 4%. The countries with leading greenhouse gas emissions from plant-based foods are China at 7%, India at 4% and Indonesia at 2%.

“We estimate that population growth will drive the expansion of food subsectors, including crop cultivation and livestock production, as well as product transportation and processing, irrigation and materials like fertilizer and pesticides,” Jain said. “Developing climate mitigation strategies must rely on accurate estimates of GHG emissions from all sources, including those from the production and consumption of total and individual plant- and animal-based foods.”

The researchers said they hope this study will encourage everyone — from policymakers to individuals who want to make a difference — to consider the rich opportunity that agricultural systems provide to develop strategies and public policies that can help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions before climate change becomes irreversible.