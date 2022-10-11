 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Native of Ukraine will speak Saturday in Grand Island

  • Updated
 Professor Andrey Ivanov, a native of Ukraine, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

 Ivanov will talk about the situation in Ukraine and will answer questions.

 The public is welcome.

 Ivanov is an associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In 2012, he received a doctorate in history from Yale University.

 When the Russian war with Ukraine began earlier this year, Ivanov's family still lived in Ukraine. He traveled to Germany and Poland to help get family members to the U.S.

 Ivanov is friends with the Rev. Jeff Pedersen, who is St. Pauls' senior pastor.

 At the Wisconsin university, Ivanov's specialties include Russia, the Soviet Union, world history, Eastern Europe, Central and Inner Asia, the history of religion and the history of ideas,

