Nebraska economic recovery on positive trajectory

The local and state economies have seen their ups and downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year.
But, according to the Nebraska Economic Recovery Dashboard, the pace of the economic recovery appears to be back on a positive trajectory.
The dashboard is a joint project of the Planning Committee of the state Legislature and the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research.
The dashboard tracks several indicators — weekly and monthly — that allow for an analysis of the economic recovery, including weekly initial and continued unemployment claims, monthly total employment and monthly net tax receipts.
Earlier this week, Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during January by 0.72%, according to a report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase.
“The rising indicator provides another signal that economic growth will be solid in Nebraska through mid-2021,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.
Strong business expectations were cited as the primary reason for the rising indicator.
Thompson said respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to expand sales and employment during the next six months.
The report said airline passenger counts also increased modestly but remain far below pre-pandemic levels. Manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes declined during January.
The report found that there also was an uptick in initials claims for unemployment insurance.
Grand Island’s economy continues to struggle because of the pandemic.
In November 2020, taxable sales in Grand Island totaled $81,988,000, compared to November 2019’s $86,768,000. That was a 5.5% decline. Motor vehicle sales in Hall County in November were down 3.4%. Hall County’s lodging tax receipts in November were down nearly $48,000 from the previous year.
Food and beverage occupation tax revenue for December was down 16.27% from the previous year. The tax’s revenue from the fiscal year, October 2019 through September 2020, was $762,556 or down 6.75%.
According to the dashboard, the monthly change in total nonfarm employment numbers shows that the initial drastic decline in employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was followed by steady gains in the numbers of those employed in Nebraska through the early summer.
Total employment fell by more than 53,000 between March and April in 2020, according to the dashboard, but Nebraska gained about 9,000 jobs each month until July.
Through the late summer and fall, the employment gains continued but not at the same positive rate. The average change in monthly total nonfarm employment between August and November 2020, the dashboard found, was just under 1,500. However, in December more than 4,000 employees were added, indicating a positive trajectory for the economic recovery.
In Grand Island, from July through December 2020, the unemployment rate averaged 4.4%, with the high during that time at 5.5% and the low at 3.4% in October. December’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.
Consistent with the increases in the number employed, Nebraska’s net tax receipts from income were strong in January compared to the same month in 2020. However, sales and use tax receipts were down in January compared to a year ago.
Josie Schafer, CPAR director, said that Nebraskans getting back into the workforce and earning an income is a great thing, “but there are several reasons why they may not be spending as much as in the past.”
“The winter months along with the ongoing pandemic may have hampered demand,” Schafer said. “However, it could also be a lack of confidence about the economic recovery and as a result Nebraskans are saving not spending.”
The dashboard may be accessed at cpar.unomaha.edu/policy.