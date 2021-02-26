Nebraska economic recovery on positive trajectory

Through the late summer and fall, the employment gains continued but not at the same positive rate. The average change in monthly total nonfarm employment between August and November 2020, the dashboard found, was just under 1,500. However, in December more than 4,000 employees were added, indicating a positive trajectory for the economic recovery.

In Grand Island, from July through December 2020, the unemployment rate averaged 4.4%, with the high during that time at 5.5% and the low at 3.4% in October. December’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

Consistent with the increases in the number employed, Nebraska’s net tax receipts from income were strong in January compared to the same month in 2020. However, sales and use tax receipts were down in January compared to a year ago.

Josie Schafer, CPAR director, said that Nebraskans getting back into the workforce and earning an income is a great thing, “but there are several reasons why they may not be spending as much as in the past.”

“The winter months along with the ongoing pandemic may have hampered demand,” Schafer said. “However, it could also be a lack of confidence about the economic recovery and as a result Nebraskans are saving not spending.”

The dashboard may be accessed at cpar.unomaha.edu/policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.