Nebraska executives to discuss inclusive leadership

Thomas has worked more than 25 years in the news industry, starting as a classified-ad taker at the Journal Star in 1995 and working her way up to company president during the next two decades. As regional group publisher for Lee Enterprises, the Journal Star’s parent company, she oversees 11 other newspapers and websites in Nebraska, including the Grand Island Independent, as well as agricultural publications and sites in 12 other states.

Bartle has 48 years of experience in fundraising, program development, public engagement and teaching. She serves on the Chancellor’s Board of Counselors for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is a member of the Charitable Gift Planners of Nebraska and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She is district governor nominee for Rotary 5650 and has served on numerous nonprofit boards in Lincoln.

Before becoming chancellor in May 2016, Green served as Harlan Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Interim Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. He completed his doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics jointly from Nebraska and the USDA-ARS U.S. Meat Animal Research Center. He served on the animal science faculties at Texas Tech University and Colorado State University and was the national program leader for animal production research for the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and executive secretary of the White House’s interagency working group on animal genomics within the National Science and Technology Council. Before returning to academia, Green was a global executive for Pfizer Animal Health’s animal genomics business.