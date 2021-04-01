Nebraska farmers say they'll plant less corn, more soybeans

In 2020, Nebraska soybean production for 2020 totaled 294 million bushels, up 4% from 2019. Area for harvest, at 5.16 million acres, is up 7% from 2019. Planted acreage totaled 5.2 million acres, up 6% from last year.

Nationwide, soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres. That’s up 5% from last year. Compared with last year, the USDA said planted acreage is up or unchanged in 23 of the 29 estimating states.

Soybeans stored in all positions in Nebraska totaled 110 million bushels, down 43% from last year. On-farm stocks of 23 million bushels are down 59% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 87.1 million bushels, are down 36% from 2020.

Nebraska’s third biggest harvested crop is hay. State farmers said that all hay acres to be harvested are expected to total 2.7 million acres. That is down 1% from 2020.

Last year, in Nebraska, alfalfa hay production, at 3.27 million tons, was down 9% from a year earlier. All other hay production, at 3.1 million tons, was up 25% from the previous year.

State sorghum farmers intend to plant 300,000 acres, according to the USDA. That’s up 54% from a year ago, when they planted 195,000 acres.