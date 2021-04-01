Nebraska farmers say they'll plant less corn, more soybeans

After a record-breaking corn production year in Nebraska in 2020, state farmers indicated this year they will be planting less corn and more soybeans.
On Wednesday, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that Nebraska corn growers intend to plant 9.9 million acres this year. That is down 3% from 2020.
Last year, state farmers planted 10.2 million acres. That was up from 10.1 million acres in 2019.
After the harvest was completed last fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that corn for grain production in Nebraska was estimated at 1.79 billion bushels.
Nationwide, the USDA reported corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 91.1 million acres. That’s up less than 1%, or an increase of 325,000 acres, from last year.
Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 24 of the 48 estimating states.
In a separate report, the USDA said Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on March 1 totaled 913 million bushels, down 8% from 2020. Of the total, 460 million bushels are stored on farms, down 19% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 453 million bushels, are up 7% from last year.
Nebraska farmers indicated that they will be planting 5.5 million acres of soybeans. That is up 6% from last year.
In 2020, Nebraska soybean production for 2020 totaled 294 million bushels, up 4% from 2019. Area for harvest, at 5.16 million acres, is up 7% from 2019. Planted acreage totaled 5.2 million acres, up 6% from last year.
Nationwide, soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres. That’s up 5% from last year. Compared with last year, the USDA said planted acreage is up or unchanged in 23 of the 29 estimating states.
Soybeans stored in all positions in Nebraska totaled 110 million bushels, down 43% from last year. On-farm stocks of 23 million bushels are down 59% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 87.1 million bushels, are down 36% from 2020.
Nebraska’s third biggest harvested crop is hay. State farmers said that all hay acres to be harvested are expected to total 2.7 million acres. That is down 1% from 2020.
Last year, in Nebraska, alfalfa hay production, at 3.27 million tons, was down 9% from a year earlier. All other hay production, at 3.1 million tons, was up 25% from the previous year.
State sorghum farmers intend to plant 300,000 acres, according to the USDA. That’s up 54% from a year ago, when they planted 195,000 acres.
State sorghum for grain production in 2020 was 13.7 million bushels. That was up 13% from 2019. Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 4.72 million bushels, down 41% from 2020. On-farm stocks of 155,000 bushels are down 70% from a year ago and off-farm holdings of 4.56 million bushels are down 39% from last year.
The USDA reported that winter wheat acres seeded in the fall of 2020 are estimated at a record low 900,000 acres, slightly less than last year.
For the week ending Sunday, state winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 45% fair, 36% good and 2% excellent.
The USDA reported that all wheat, stored in all positions in Nebraska, totaled 36.5 million bushels, down 25% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 1.6 million bushels are down 66% from 2020, and off-farm stocks of 34.9 million bushels are down 20% from last year.
Nationwide, all wheat planted area for 2021 is estimated at 46.4 million acres, up 5% from 2020. The USDA said that represents the fourth lowest all-wheat planted area since records began in 1919. The 2021 winter wheat planted area, at 33.1 million acres, is up 9% from last year and up 3% from the previous estimate.
Other Nebraska crop planting intentions are:
— Oat intentions are estimated at 120,000 acres, down 11% from last year.
— Dry edible bean acreage intentions are estimated at 140,000 acres, down 15% from 2020.
— Sugarbeet growers expect to plant 48,000 acres, up 4% from last year.
— Sunflower producers expect to plant 46,000 acres, down 8% from 2020. Oil varieties account for 38,000 acres, down 5% from a year ago. Non-oil varieties made up the balance of 8,000 acres, a record low, down 20% from the previous year.