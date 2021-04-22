New biodiesel plant planned for Hastings

HASTINGS — A new facility in Hastings producing biodiesel from rendered animal fat (primarily beef tallow) was announced Wednesday.

The new biodiesel plant, Heartwell Renewables, is a joint venture of the Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill to produce and market renewable diesel. Heartwell Renewables plans to build a production plant.

The plant will create more than 50 jobs in Hastings. It will have the ability to produce approximately 80 million gallons annually of renewable diesel.

As part of the joint venture, Cargill will provide feedstock in the form of tallow, a rendered animal fat co-product following protein processing. Once the diesel is produced, Musket, the commodity trading and logistics arm of the Love’s Family of Companies, will transport and market the product in the United States.

Heartwell Renewables will be the only entity of its kind to both produce and market renewable diesel all the way to the retail pump.

“Heartwell Renewables expands the commitment from the Love’s Family of Companies to reduce carbon emissions,” said JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Musket and Trillium, two Houston-based members of the Love’s Family of Companies.