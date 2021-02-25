 Skip to main content
New board members join Nebraska State Fair board
top story

New board members join Nebraska State Fair board

It recently was announced that Gov. Pete Ricketts named Tom Dinsdale of Grand Island to replace Jeremy Jensen on the Nebraska State Fair Board.

Ricketts has also named Tom Schellpeper of Stanton to represent District 3 on the board. Dinsdale and Schellpeper will both serve two-year terms.

Schellpeper is a lifelong Stanton resident. His father served as a State Fair Board member. Schellpeper served on the Stanton County Fair Board for 15 years. He is a past president of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers.

Schellpeper said he grew up with the Nebraska State Fair and understands the agricultural heritage of the fair.

His involvement with the family farm’s diversified livestock and grain operation allows him to bring great vision and excitement to the Nebraska State Fair Board, said Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair director.

Dinsdale is the owner of Dinsdale Automotive in Grand Island. He grew up on a farm near Palmer, where he said he learned that hard work was a way that he could make a difference in life. He said he spent many hours haying and feeding cattle as a youth.

Most recently he served on the 1868 Foundation Board, Stuhr Museum Board, and as president of the Fonner Park Board.

Dinsdale Automotive is the sponsor of the Nebraska State Fair Beef Barn. Dinsdale was recognized as Grand Island Independent Man of the Year in 2010 for his considerable and consistent effort to give back to the community during the years.

He said he will bring that same enthusiasm to the State Fair Board and he is excited to help grow the Nebraska State Fair.

