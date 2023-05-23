Two new Christian school options are coming to Grand Island.

Grand Island Central Catholic recently broke ground on its new elementary school, and Nebraska Christian is bringing “classical education” to Grand Island families.

The new elementary school, which broke ground March 9, has a waiting list of roughly 250 students, GICC Principal Jordan Engle estimated.

The new elementary school will enroll students pre-K through fifth grade, meaning for the first time in decades, a continuous pre-K through 12th grade Catholic education will be available in Grand Island.

The pre-kindergarten program at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will move to the new school when construction is complete.

In the mid-1970s, Grand Island’s two Catholic grade schools were dissolved.

Work towards re-establishing a Catholic elementary school in Grand Island began in earnest in 2018, pre-pandemic, Engle said.

The new elementary school hopes to welcome new students in the 2024-2025 school year.

The current building, which houses students grades six through 12, is located at 1200 Ruby Ave. The elementary school addition is being built between the football field and the current building.

The elementary school will measure 27,500 square feet, taking up one story.

The elementary school’s main entrance will face Custer Avenue. It will share the school’s chapel, cafeteria, gymnasiums and library with the middle and high schools.

Since officially announcing the project early summer 2022, the elementary school has quickly amassed much of its $11 million fundraising goal. As of early March, $8 million in gifts and pledges among nearly 250 donors were dedicated to the elementary school project, according to a GICC news release.

The decision to add on to the current facility came after studies and "intensive discussion" involving GICC families and community members.

Results from a community-wide review indicated 90% of parish-sponsored respondents and 88% of community members expressed a need for a Catholic elementary school in Grand Island.

Nebraska Christian Schools, based in Central City, is bringing another elementary and middle school resource to Grand Island. In the 2023-24 school year, Nebraska Christian Classical Academy (NCCA) will begin educating students.

The aim of the new educational resource in Grand Island is primarily to assist families who homeschool their children.

“It's a collaborative model, or a hybrid model, meaning that it's two days of school, and two days of homeschool,” explained Tim Hekrdle, superintendent and principal at Nebraska Christian Schools.

“They’re the best of both worlds of regular schooling and homeschooling, combined.”

He added, “We're going to set it up so that any family can participate if they have not been homeschooling. But it technically is going to be a homeschool venture.”

“We want to be able to do something that's going to make it easy for the teachers to use, and the parents to use at home,” said Ryan Faeh, a Nebraska Christian graduate who is helping launch NCCA.

Classes will be at GI Free Church.

Autumn Pena is a lead teacher at a Christian education program once housed in True North Church (Grand Island). She is going to be one of the teachers at NCCA.

Pena said homeschool families “are very excited about being able to come in and take advantage of this model. She said families “see a need and want to do something” they might not otherwise be able to provide themselves.

By “classical,” NCCA organizers mean using basic education methods based on a child’s development, Faeh said.

“It’s based heavily in … the Western tradition and what it offers. We're going back to the Greeks and the Romans and trying to understand our civilization and how we got here,” he said.

“Then we're plugging in as a Christian school: How does this all relate back to Jesus Christ?

“The idea behind it is that children learn in a certain way, first of all, so how can we do the things that children are naturally good at?”

There is a demand, Hekrdle said. “We've got enrollments in-hand now that make it obvious that there was a need to start this.”

So far, more than 40 students have enrolled.

Faeh said, “There are more (homeschool students) than you probably think.”

Pena said when it started two years ago, the group at True North Church “was just a nice, quaint group, I'd probably say maybe 15 families or so.”

In a short amount of time, Pena said, families at the True North program realized they would soon outgrow their school-home.

Faeh said one homeschool group started in Grand Island seven years ago began with fewer than 10 students. Years later, that number ballooned into 50-60, he said.

Nebraska Christian Classical Academy is not necessarily for every homeschool family, Faeh said.

“That is a nice way for a school to come alongside of the homeschooling family and say, 'Hey, how can we make this easier, be helpful, provide community for those kids?'”