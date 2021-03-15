Noble work: Literacy Council volunteer has a way with words

For example, what the phrase “at your fingertips” means.

“He wasn’t sure what that meant. ‘Is it on my fingertips?’ No, that’s not really what it means,” she said. “It’s interesting.”

Such problems are few, though. The experience is usually fun.

“We laugh a lot,” Noble said. “Like, if they don’t understand, we’re able to laugh about it. Because I can’t imagine being in their country and trying to learn some of the things and some of the idioms and slang.”

Noble taught a similar program at Central Catholic for juniors and seniors, until the school closed due to COVID-19.

“I got to meet a lot of students through there,” she said. “I’m impressed with all that they have to learn when they get here. They inspire me.”

Tutoring ends when the student feels ready or meets that goal.

“A lot of it is up to them, how comfortable they are in the community,” Noble said. “If they’re succeeding and their family is succeeding with the resources they’ve found, or they become a citizen and made their goal, that’s when it will end.”

A friendship never ends, though.