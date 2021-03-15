Noble work: Literacy Council volunteer has a way with words

Language is the key to an entire world.
As a volunteer at Grand Island Literacy Council, Noble helps tutor people who are struggling with English.
“I tutor whatever they need help with, which depends on each individual person,” she said.
Noble, a speech language pathologist, has been tutoring at GILC for more than four years and has helped many students.
One of them, a young Chinese man, is going to college in the fall and needs help with English structure and phrases.
“He’s wanting to improve his reading skills before he goes to college,” she said.
“He’s been here only since he was 14, from China. He knows he needs to improve more before he goes to school.”
He is the fourth Chinese student she has helped tutor.
Noble’s students all have different goals.
“Another one of my students wants to be a citizen, so I’m helping her with citizenship. I have another who is interested in grammar, so I help her with that,” she said. “It’s whatever their goals are, to help them out.”
A challenge can be communication, Noble said.
“If they don’t understand, we have to find a new way to get that across,” she said.
For example, what the phrase “at your fingertips” means.
“He wasn’t sure what that meant. ‘Is it on my fingertips?’ No, that’s not really what it means,” she said. “It’s interesting.”
Such problems are few, though. The experience is usually fun.
“We laugh a lot,” Noble said. “Like, if they don’t understand, we’re able to laugh about it. Because I can’t imagine being in their country and trying to learn some of the things and some of the idioms and slang.”
Noble taught a similar program at Central Catholic for juniors and seniors, until the school closed due to COVID-19.
“I got to meet a lot of students through there,” she said. “I’m impressed with all that they have to learn when they get here. They inspire me.”
Tutoring ends when the student feels ready or meets that goal.
“A lot of it is up to them, how comfortable they are in the community,” Noble said. “If they’re succeeding and their family is succeeding with the resources they’ve found, or they become a citizen and made their goal, that’s when it will end.”
A friendship never ends, though.
“It seems like we text back and forth, the students I have had in the past, and check in and see how their families are doing,” Noble said. “Through COVID, you worry about them. A lot of them work at JBS and you wonder if they’re doing OK, are they functioning OK.”
Noble is drawn to volunteerism, she said.
“I get a lot out of helping,” she said. “I figure, if I can help somebody else, it helps me along the way to feel better about things, too.”
She said she also enjoys travel and different languages.
“I think, with being a speech language pathologist, it’s just easy for me to do all different areas of language and help them in different areas,” she said.
Noble applauded the Grand Island Literacy Council staff members and facilities.
“I’m so impressed with our new building, and the directors and people who work here,” she said. “I just think it’s a great place to have people come in and out, all day long, and learn.”
Helping people reach that point, where they are confident in their English language skills, is “really rewarding,” Noble said.
“Really, it’s the friendships you develop along the way,” she said. “If you were a tutor, or people did tutor, they would find friendship along with it, too.”
For more information about the Grand Island Literacy Council, visit giliteracy.org.