Northwest Education Foundation introduces new honors, seeks nominations for 2021

The Northwest Education Foundation has established two new honors for Northwest faculty and staff members: the Distinguished Educator of the Year and the Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year.

Nominations are now being sought for both awards

The Distinguished Educator of the Year award is open to educators currently employed by Northwest Public Schools. The nominees must be current teachers, principals, specialists or counselors.

Nominees for the Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year may include any support staff member at Northwest Public Schools, including secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals and food service employees.

The winner of each category will be announced in August at the New School Year In-Service Breakfast. The winners each will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a keepsake plaque.

Nomination forms are available on the Northwest Education Foundation page of the Northwest Public Schools website.