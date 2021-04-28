Northwest Education Foundation introduces new honors, seeks nominations for 2021

The Northwest Education Foundation has established two new honors for Northwest faculty and staff members: the Distinguished Educator of the Year and the Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year.
Nominations are now being sought for both awards
The Distinguished Educator of the Year award is open to educators currently employed by Northwest Public Schools. The nominees must be current teachers, principals, specialists or counselors.
Nominees for the Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year may include any support staff member at Northwest Public Schools, including secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals and food service employees.
The winner of each category will be announced in August at the New School Year In-Service Breakfast. The winners each will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a keepsake plaque.
Nomination forms are available on the Northwest Education Foundation page of the Northwest Public Schools website.
Nominations should include: nominee name, subject/grade taught or job duty, name of Northwest school where the nominee is employed, contact information of the person submitting the nomination and an explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named Distinguished Educator of the Year or Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year.
Nominations are open until June 15. Nominations can be submitted electronically to foundation@ginorthwest.org or by mail to: Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803
Northwest Distinguished Alumni Award nominations sought
The Northwest Education Foundation is seeking nominations for the 26th annual Northwest High School Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Nominations will be considered for individuals who are alumni of Northwest High School and who have made, or are currently making, a positive difference in the world. The acceptance period runs until the end of business on May 15.
For a list of qualifications in order to be nominated and a required nomination form that must be completed, go online to: https://docs.google.com/document/d1HAzFyP8H5MnVlP66CJqa0v6SRBhufzbQSP-2RkDIZyc/copy
Nomination forms also may be found on the Northwest Public Schools website under the tab “District,” “Northwest Education Foundation.”
Official nomination forms may be mailed to Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803. They also may be emailed to foundation@ginorthwest.org.