The digital version of the Northwest High School Saga arrived mid-week.

Early last summer, the student newspaper program was cancelled after its Pride issue. In November, reports were that the district would bring back both the class and the publication spring semester, digitally.

That semester officially began Jan. 4, according to the Northwest Public Schools district calendar. The Independent reported on Sunday that the student publication digital version not yet been published.

Northwest Public Schools published a digital version of the Saga and shared it on its Facebook page. It was also distributed digitally to faculty and staff.

A former Saga staffer told The Independent before the digital Saga’s release, “The fact that it was going digital was like a slap in the face of the school newspaper's former glory. It meant that nobody would read it unless they willingly went to the website.”

The student requested their name be withheld.

Stories in Wednesday's edition included stories about the district’s random drug test policy, the school’s winter ball and a debate about humorous social media accounts related to the school. The site has a quality design.

Five students are listed as staff members, along with a sixth contributing student.

As of press time, it was not available on the Northwest Public Schools homepage. Neither the Saga nor reference to any sort of newspaper program or activity is listed in Northwest’s 2022-2023 student handbook.

The Saga adviser is Alex Hull, an English teacher at Northwest High School. Hull replaced Kirsten Gilliland, who was not retained to run the Saga in its digital form. She teaches English at Northwest High School. She remains adviser of the school yearbook.