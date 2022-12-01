Northwest's state snapshot part of a district portrait

“It’s just one piece of a much bigger picture,” Smith said.

The state’s common snapshot — built from Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) and Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) — is much different than NWPS’s.

In 2021-2022 school year, 8% of Nebraska’s students are English Learners, according to Nebraska Department of Education’s state snapshot.

Those students, according to NDE, have limited English proficiency, based on fall membership. Northwest reported 1% of its student body could be considered English Learners. Peer schools reported 9%.

Nebraska public school districts reported 41% of students qualified for free/reduced lunch. That qualification is commonly used as “a proxy measure for the percentage of students living in poverty,” states National Center for Education Statistics.

Twenty-one percent of Northwest Public Schools students were reported as eligible for free/reduced lunch.

In all NSCAS tests — English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, and Science — the district scored above the state’s proficiencies. The district’s juniors that ACT testing aligned with state proficiency in ELA, but exceeded the state proficiency in math and science testing.

Northwest’s AQuESTT was classified as “Great.”

A press release from the Nebraska Department of Education states, “A breakdown of classifications indicated that 144 (13 percent) of schools were classified as Excellent, 356 (32 percent) were Great, 430 (39 percent) were Good, and 166 (15 percent) were designated as Needs Support to Improve.”

Smith said, “We have learners at all different levels academically taking the test. Our teachers use various strategies to meet each of their needs in a manner that they understand. We do our very best to prepare each student the best we can.”

A “district team,” including Northwest’s district curriculum coordinator Jeanette Ramsey, helps guide the district’s educators, said Steve Retzlaff, principal of the district’s One-R campus, which serves 191 students in grades kindergarten through eighth.

The team analyzes where data lands in various buildings and subjects, Retzlaff explained.

“Where are we needing to improve upon whether it be vocabulary, comprehension, and reading — or algebraic or geometry concepts in math?”

Smith explained, “Our school improvement team takes our state testing data, our common assessment data and formative assessment data into context when making decisions on what is best for our students.”

The difference isn’t just made from the top, Retzlaff said. “It’s a team effort. We’re super proud of the work and effort that (gets) put in, day in and day out,” he said of his One-R colleagues.

Nebraska itself fared well when comparing the state’s data to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, NDE Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said in a news release.

“Nebraska public schools, while impacted by the pandemic, remained strong. Our statewide assessments are showing similar trends … now is the time for schools to focus supports on the areas that have the most need.”

Meeting students’ needs during the pandemic has been a challenge, Retzlaff said.

“Just with attendance and different things … to see our scores and our kids doing as well as they are — it is just a tribute to our teachers, the work and the passion that they have for educating our kids.”

Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Edwards said, “Our teachers, students and families stepped up to resume classroom activities as normal as possible and to not place an emphasized focus on COVID or outside interference as much as possible.”

Still, the potential for learning loss was present, especially considering students were outside the classroom for a quarter.

“Our teachers have done an excellent job of identifying skills that need retaught and balancing the reteaching with continuing to move students forward with new material.”

Lane Carr, Administrator at NDE’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiative, said, “The hope is that assessment and accountability results help our patrons – parents, community members, and policymakers – focus resources where they are needed the most, and celebrate and learn from those districts and schools that are doing well.”

Smith reiterated, “There are too many variables in play to solely look at one snapshot with respect to our state assessment.”