Oasis manager went from ‘Pool rat’ to ‘Waterpark Queen’

Island Oasis manager Diane Miller “grew up in a swimming pool, basically.”

Thirty seasons later, Grand Island Parks & Recreation celebrated her service to the water park — and the community.

When growing up, Miller had an idyllic small town lifestyle.

“We could ride our bikes or walk to the swimming pool, or our folks would drop us off,” Miller recalled. “I was I was a ‘pool rat’ – that’s what we call them. I just love to swim; I love water.”

Eventually Miller became a junior lifeguard (“Now they don’t even offer it”), then a senior lifeguard, on to becoming a water safety instructor.

Since 1983, Miller has worked for Grand Island Parks & Recreation, starting as a lifeguard.

She said years later, then-Grand Island Parks & Recreation Director Steve Paustian tossed a couple tickets to Florida on a desk in front of Miller.

Miller was going to be the new pool manager.

“Why me?” Miller asked Paustian.

“You’re the girl for the job,” Miller said to her. “I like your people skills.”

Miller didn’t even have to apply. Yes, there had been applicants, but none seemed to fit as well as Miller, she said Paustian told her.

As for the tickets?

Paustian wanted Miller to accompany him to Florida to look at ideas for a Grand Island water park.

At the time, Miller was still teaching at Grand Island Public Schools.

“He’d already okayed (the trip) with my school principal to fly to Florida,” she said. “It was during the school year. We went down to Cape Coral to look at their waterpark; they also had a community funded waterpark.”

They snapped pictures at Cape Coral, Florida, of everything — pool features, signage…

“Then we put our heads together.”

“I thought, well, I guess I’m gonna do this,” Miller said.

It was the beginning of an eventful 30 years in the water.

“It was the blind leading the blind,” she said. “We didn't know. We thought we went to Cape Coral for a tutorial….”

But nothing could prepare Miller and her Grand Island Parks & Recreation family for the overwhelming success. She remembers Island Oasis reaching its 2,000-person capacity every day opening week.

Miller has never forgotten the water park’s particulars, she said.

“Oasis is my baby. I'm very picky — how it's cleaned and what things are done to it.”

She also has high standards for her staff, the majority being local high school students. Once in a while they fall a little short of Miller’s expectations, she indicated — including when it comes to restroom cleaning duties.

“There's clean,” she explained, “Then there's ‘Diane Clean.’

If the job wasn’t up to snuff, she’d let the employee know and offer a tutorial.

“If you didn't clean it good enough, I’d clean it. I'm pretty picky.”

“But I love my staff.”

“I've had terrific kids, good staff to work with. I'm not doing this alone. I've had good people.”

For a time a rumor circulated only teachers’ kids could get jobs at Island Oasis. It’s not entirely untrue, Miller said unapologetically.

“A lot of them I hand-picked. I knew they were good kids. They were going to work for me and they were going to show up every day.”

Over the years, staffing has sometimes been a struggle, Miller said, and gets very attached to her “kids.”

“They call me mom.” she said proudly. “But it's not about managing the pool. It's about our relationships with people.”

Her “kids” laughed at her, she said, because she seemed to know everyone – or made a connection with them.

People from California have dove into Island Oasis.

“Oh, you heard about our wonderful beach?” Miller says to out-of-state guests.

“I just kind of play around. I tried to have a conversation with everybody that comes in, and when they're leaving, I say thanks for coming.”

Besides out-of-state swimmers and the generations of Island Oasis pool rats, Miller has a few mermaids, too.

“Oh, the ladies – the Vintage Mermaids! There's three or four ladies that come in and we call them the ‘Vintage Mermaids.’ They come in every weekday if it's nice. They’re just delightful women.”

When the pool was open from noon to midnight, mermaids seemed to be in short supply, Miller remembers.

“We got a lot of riffraff in late at night. We got a lot of drunks.”

Since then, there have been schedule adjustments, staff shifts and maintenance. Miller wants more change in Island Oasis’s future.

“I want to see improvements made. I'm glad that they're trying to get something new designed here because they need another attraction. I'm all for them fixing it up more.”

However, in today’s waterpark world, improvements and maintenance don’t come cheap, she explained.

“It’s hard, because we're not making the money we used to make. Pools cost a lot of money: chemicals, shipping charges and just paying staff.”

After 30 years with Grand Island Parks & Recreation, the ‘Waterpark Queen,” as her coworkers call her, will hang up her crown.

“This is my last year at the waterpark. I have some health issues. I'm tired, I don't have the stamina and I don't feel I can do the job I used to do – and that’s not fair.”

After a little time off from manager duties, the former pool rat will be back to splashing, this time not as The Waterpark Queen.

“Having a good experience as a as a waterpark doesn't necessarily mean the facilities are great – I mean, they are here – but having personal connections and being welcoming in a pool that's maybe not as nice as Island Oasis… Is that a bigger factor than the facility?”

Having a welcoming, personal atmosphere if far, more important, her work has indicated, but don’t expect Miller to be out of the welcoming water for long. This time around, she’s trading her Waterpark Queen crown for a fish tail.

She’s been invited to swim among the Vintage Mermaids.