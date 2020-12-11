 Skip to main content
One transported following accident Friday
One woman was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said the department was dispatched at 2:25 p.m. Friday to the accident at the intersection of Anna and Eddy streets. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles, a blue van, to slide into a corner of the building at the southwest corner of the intersection

