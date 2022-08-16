Original Code Talker has grandson in Grand Island

Wade Nez of Grand Island is the grandson of a man who played an important role in World War II.

His grandfather, Jack Nez, was one of the original 29 Navajo Code Talkers. Those Marines used their native language to transmit sensitive information during the war. That code was never cracked by the Japanese.

Jack Nez died in 1977 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Wade Nez was born in 1975, so if he met his grandfather, he doesn’t remember it.

But the Grand Island man is very proud of his grandfather’s work. So is his family.

One of the coolest things in his life, other than his family, is knowing what his grandfather did, Wade said. In 2001, the original Navajo Code Talkers were presented with the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington, D.C.

This past Saturday, the Betsey Hager Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Wade Nez with a certificate at his home.

It was the day before National Code Talkers Day. A ceremony was held Sunday at the Navajo Code Talkers Museum and Veterans’ Center near Window Rock, Ariz. This is the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Navajo Code Talkers.

DeAnna Gillan Way of the Daughters of the American Revolution said the Code Talkers played a key role in Allied success in the Pacific. Using a conventional code, it might take five minutes to decipher a three-line message. But the Navajos, communicating among themselves, could convey messages much quicker, Way said.

“Were it not for the Navajos, the Marines would never have taken Iwo Jima,” Major Howard Connor, a 5th Marine Division signal officer, once said.

Wade Nez was born in Wichita Falls. But he’s lived in Grand Island most of his life. After third grade, the family moved to Norfolk, where they lived for 10 years. Nez, 47, is a truck driver. He owns his own semi-truck and trailer.

His mother, Sherry Judy, lives near Chapman.

Wade and his wife, Stacy, have three children. Their sons are Iziah, 19, and Zaden, 13. Daughter Aiyana is 10. Her name is Navajo for Forever Blooming. Her middle name is Rose.

Jack Nez was born in 1924 on a Navajo reservation in Arizona. He enlisted in the Marines at 17. He was 53 when he was the victim of a car accident in 1977. His wife, LaVera, passed away in 2018 at the age of 88 in Moore, Oklahoma. A retired LPN, she was born in Porcupine, South Dakota.

Wade Nez didn’t know about his grandfather’s Code Talker experience until he was about 30. He was separated from that side of the family because his mother left his father; they later divorced.

When he was 11 or 12, Wade visited his father, Larry, in Denton, Texas. After that, he didn’t communicate with his father for many years.

When he was 30, Wade went looking for his father on a visit to Denton. He went to his place of work, but he was on vacation. After Wade left a message, Larry Nez called him a month later.

That’s when Wade Nez, who is 32% Navajo, learned more about his dad’s side of the family. Until then, he didn’t even know he had a grandmother and aunts and uncles who were still alive.

For the longest time, all the family knew about Jack Nez was that he was a radio operator in the war. He didn’t talk much about his experience.

The Navajo Code Talkers program was declassified by the government in 1968. The family learned a little more in succeeding years.

But it wasn’t until the movie “Windtalkers” came out in 2002 “that they really started getting a gist of what happened,” Wade Nez said. Members of the family were contacted by the government.

The Congressional Gold Medal ceremony was attended by his youngest uncle, Glenn, his grandmother and at least one of his aunts.

At the ceremony, the Nez family met Nicolas Cage, who starred in the “Windtalkers” movie, and Lisa Marie Presley, who was married to Cage at the time.

Glenn Nez told Wade that “it was all pretty neat, but the neatest thing is Lisa Marie Presley was right in front of me.” Glenn tapped Presley on the shoulder and said it was an honor to meet her.

Presley said, “No, it’s my honor to meet you.”

He said “she was the nicest lady ever,” Wade said.

Members of the Nez family have done a good job of serving their country.

Larry Nez was a Marine who served in Vietnam as a sniper. Later in his life, he was a federal policeman, working at the Denton courthouse. He died in 2014 of pancreatic cancer. “They say it was from Agent Orange from Vietnam,” Wade said.

Wade’s two oldest uncles also served in the military. Glenn worked for the CIA, and Wade’s aunts worked for an employer that sometimes did work at the Pentagon and for the Navy.

Zaden has brought a Code Talkers book to school to show what their great-grandfather did. Aiyana is also very interested in Jack Nez’s contributions.

Wade Nez carries a tribute to his grandfather on his right arm. Tattooed are the words “Jack Nez, U.S. Marine.”