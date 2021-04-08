Overland Trails Council ready to fire up summer activities

For many families, it wouldn’t be summer without Scouting. To those families and many others, Dave Plond has a message: “Summer is back!”

“Expect to see Camp Augustine abuzz with activities, as well as the return of Merit Badge University,” said Plond, Scout executive for the Overland Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America, based in Grand Island.

All summer activities last year were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’re back to normal,” Plond said. In fact, he indicated things may be even better than normal.

Beginning in late May, Camp Augustine, which is south of Grand Island, will offer a variety of one- to three-day activities instead of the traditional weeklong camps.

“It’s about what works for the family,” Plond said.

In the past, troops would attend weeklong camps with their adult leaders, but many adults find it difficult to get away from work that long.

“We still want to give the leaders the opportunity to come with their kids,” Plond said. “It’s a lot easier for them to take one day and be with their child.”