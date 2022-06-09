Panorama survey prime item at Grand Island school board meeting

Panorama School Climate Survey use was defended, and results shared, during Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Meeting.

Jonathan Doll, the district’s data and organizational strategy chief, described the history of GIPS’s Panorama usage, motivations and results.

Panorama is an optional survey with three levels: student (beginning third grade), parent and campus-wide, Doll said.

Arguably, the level receiving the most public scrutiny is the student level.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is measured by Panorama surveys. Doll explained the term:

“’Social’ is just the context of students interacting with other students. And (if) the school provide(s) a supportive atmosphere for students to interact with each other,” he said.

“The emotional side is students as they're interacting with their own learning experience. And are they supported as they're learning? Are they being supported in the ways that they're responding to learning in the classroom, and are teachers adjusting in time with those student needs as they change?”

Doll stated Panorama is for, in part, measuring students SEL, but not mental health.

The district presented questions on the survey used to measure climate, including “How positive or negative is the energy of the school?” “How often do your teachers seem excited to be teaching your class?” “How fair or unfair are the rules for the students at this school?”

Students were given “self-reflection topics” questions, covering self-management and social awareness.

According to data provided at the meeting, 89% of elementary students (grades 3-5) reported positive relationships. On the lower end of the spectrum, 56% reported “challenging” feelings (as opposed to positive).

According to the school’s report, 2,095 responses were given by that student group concerning SEL.

Other topics included self-management, social awareness and positive feelings.

Results regarding climate and culture at the same grade level showed 80% of the students participating (out of 2,032 responses) found their school had rigorous expectations, 65% gave a favorable response to school climate and 62% of students expressed a favorable school safety situation at their campus.

GIPS’s middle schools answered the same questions. On the two ends of the SEL-related survey sections, with 2,022 responses, middle school students reported 85% positive relationships and 52% positive feelings.

Middle school students at GIPS gave notably lower feedback concerning level of rigor (67% favorable). Concerning school climate and school safety, 51% of middle school respondents (numbering 1,997) favorably rated school safety and 46% responded favorably to school climate.

High school students responding to the SEL survey section (1,428 students) gave favorable responses concerning supportive relationships (83%). Positive feelings were on the low end of the spectrum at 49% favorable.

Fifty-eight percent of the 1,478 high school respondents favorably rated the school’s expectations of rigor, 51% favorably rated school safety and 46% rated school climate favorably.

GIPS piloted Panorama in 2018-2019 at Star Elementary School, Walnut Middle School and Grand Island Senior High for social-emotional learning (SEL) purposes.

Stolley Park Elementary was added to the campuses surveyed via Panorama at GIPS 2019-2020. By school year 2021-2022, all schools were taking some form of a Panorama survey.

The district uses the survey as a measurement of progress or otherwise, Doll said.

“I would emphasize that it is something that we've also written into our strategic plan in a couple of our success measures.”

He added: “I want to emphasize that school leaders go through their own data. They don't go through the district’s overall data—they simply look at who their students are, and what the perceptions and trends are at their campus so that they can make adjustments where needed.”

According to the district’s slide presentation, Nebraska Department of Education also “requires School Climate Surveys as per their website.”

The Nebraska Department of Education’s Safety and Security Standards Self-Assessment, which contains safety and security standards approved by the Nebraska Department of Education, says “surveys and data” are “possible evidence” of strategies and processes “to assess observable, positive relationships.”

Said assessments are to be administered regularly, but lesson plans for and results from student activities, and “observation protocols that define observable positive relationships that are to be assessed,” and “protocols in place to gather, aggregate and review data related to positive relationships.”

Doll clarified the NDE website image in the presentation.

“If you look at the bottom of that NDE web page, Panorama is one of the suggested — not necessarily promoted — by the state,” he said, adding that Panorama was a “national example” of surveys used.

Panorama can also be utilized in districts participating in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) grant programs. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), NDE received funding for a grant utilizing PBiS project period spanning September 2018-September 2023.

GIPS did not respond in time for publication to a question asking whether the district was currently participating in that or any NDE-related grant utilizing PBiS programs.

Whether a requirement or not, school climate surveys can be useful tools, said board member Bonnie Hinkle.

“(This) makes me think about all the discussions that are taking place these days with school safety…. This is just so such important information for us to have because when (talking about) being able to recognize when a student doesn't have that relationship, and they're also saying they're in challenging feelings, that helps us to try to identify who might need the outreach.

“I think that's very, very important.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

