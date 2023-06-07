Peace Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School participants didn’t turn water into wine. Instead, they learned how to turn dirty water into clean, consumable water.

The activity was not a novelty, but part of a service project taken on by the kids. It was guided by the organization Wine to Water, an international nonprofit organization that helps provide clean water in struggling areas of the world.

It fell into place with the Vacation Bible School lesson Tuesday, when the Israelites were traveling and encountered bitter river water.

“It ties into the story perfectly about the Israelites not having drinking water, and how there's people still in the world who do not have healthy water or drink. It tied in perfectly, because … we can get these filters, and put them together and send them overseas,” said Shannon Seim, Peace Lutheran’s director of Children and Family Ministries.

The filters were provided by church congregants through Thrivent, a Christ-guided financial services organization that helps clients with investments, insurance, banking and philanthropy. Thrivent members had a specific week when they could order three water filter kits for free. Typically, they cost $75, Seim said.

“We had our congregation members order them and ship them to the church, and explained that our VBS kids are going to assemble them so that we can send them (abroad),” she said. “A project that would have cost us hundreds of dollars we (are doing) with these kids for free.”

Seim said that among 400 VBS participants, 95 filtration systems will be made for areas in need of healthy, clean water, including places affected by natural disasters.

“We split it up. Our preschooler groups did two each and our elementary groups get to put three together,” she said. “They all get to be part of the process.”

According to Wine to Water’s website, more than 100,000 filters have been distributed around the world, impacting around 1.72 million people. The filters have made their ways to locations in need within the United States and abroad, including countries like Turkey and Ukraine.

Seim said the project teaches VBS kids it’s a big world, and 400 people can make a great difference.

“It helps them to see doesn't matter how old or young you are, God can use you.”