Pepper sprayed for a good cause: Grand Island's Reed raises funds for officer's family

Grand Island real estate agent Jimmy Reed is going to undergo some serious discomfort Thursday night to raise funds for the family of a departed Grand Island police officer.

Reed will be tased and pepper sprayed on Facebook Live during a fundraiser for the family of Chris Marcello.

Getting tased is no picnic. But being pepper sprayed is worse — “by far,” says Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott, who has experienced both.

Marcello died of natural causes on July 27 at the age of 42. His death was “unexpected and out of nowhere,” Reed says in a video promoting the fundraiser.

In addition to being a Grand Island police officer, Marcello was a member of the Nebraska National Guard. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reed is currently a student in the Community Police Academy, which runs Thursday nights. The fundraiser will take place after this week’s session.

Beginning at about 9:30 p.m., it will be broadcast from outside the Law Enforcement Training Center.

Chris and Tami Marcello were married for 17 years. She is now raising their four children — Vincent, 14, Mia, 13, Ophelia, 9, and Victor, 6.

Tami Marcello says it’s still hard to talk about her husband.

“I want to thank everyone for your amazing support as we deal with the greatest loss of our lives — my husband and children’s father,” she wrote to The Independent.

“Words cannot express how appreciative we are of this grand gesture. Chris was always there for someone in need, no matter what. He was selfless. He always said at the end of the day it’s who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back. I can’t possibly thank you enough.

“Getting tased and pepper sprayed to raise money for a family would be right up Chris’ alley.” It is in “true Chris fashion,” Tami Marcello wrote.

The goal of the fundraiser is $20,000.

In the video, Reed says that Marcello served Grand Island day in and day out. He was “a husband, a father and a friend to so many.”

“In honor of Chris, I wanted to help his family through this difficult time of loss and transition. And I would ask that you do the same,” he says.

Reed lives down the street from the Marcello family. He’s gotten to know local law enforcement officers in his work as a real estate agent.

“If you want a good laugh and you want to see me go through some pain and discomfort, I would ask that you help donate to this cause,” Reed said.

Elliott said Marcello worked hard to bring officers together — both those working his shift and the entire department.

He started an annual event called Coptoberfest, serving barbecued meat to everyone who attended.

Marcello also held other events for officers, their spouses and children. Those gatherings were a good place for wives to get to know another, Elliott said.

Marcello was also good at working with children, Elliott said. Those efforts will pay off for a long time. As part of his duties, Marcello was a member of the department’s tactical response team.

The money donated will go to a great cause, Elliott said.

The funds will help the Marcello family with its “future endeavors or future bills,” he said. In any household, “bills keep coming in,” Elliott said.

To watch the fundraiser, visit Reed’s Facebook page, which is at facebook.com/jimmyreedGI.

You may also visit gofundme.com/f/marcello-family.

“I want Grand Island to come together for this,” Reed says.

If people donate to Hall County/Grand Island Crime Stoppers, the organization will make sure the money gets to the Marcello family, says Jeff Williams of Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will provide a receipt to any donor who requests one for tax purposes, Williams said.

Reed may be reached at 308-380-6976. Williams’ number is 308-850-5096.

If you’d like to mail your donation, send it to Hall County/Grand Island Crime Stoppers, P.O. Box 1603, Grand Island, NE 68802. Indicate on the memo line that the donation is for the Marcello family.