Police believe two weekend robberies not related

Two men reported being assaulted by a group of assailants who stole their wallets in separate incidents over the weekend, but the Grand Island Police Department doesn't believe the robberies were committed by the same people.

One of the crimes occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Casey's General Store, at 1404 W. Second St. The other happened at about 3:10 a.m. Monday at 319 N. Walnut St.

In the first incident, Cruz Betancourt of Grand Island reported being assaulted by five assailants. Betancourt, 18, stated that his cousin, 20-year-old Austin Trejo of Grand Island, was robbed by the assailants and that they took his wallet forcefully.

The crime is still under investigation, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police have verified that an assault occurred at Casey's. But one of the victims is not cooperating with the investigation, Duering said.

In the other crime, Mohamed Mohamed Abdelmahound told police that several known persons assaulted him and stole his wallet. Abdelmahound is a 42-year-old Grand Island man.

This crime is also under investigation.

At this point, descriptions and evidence indicate that the two robberies are not related, Duering said.

"We're not ignoring the fact that they're both similar and happened in the same weekend, but the suspect descriptions are not similar," Duering said.

In the early Monday robbery, witnesses saw the crime "but we have some stark differences in statements, depending on who we talk to," Duering said.

Police are confident that an assault occurred. "We're still attempting to validate if a wallet was indeed taken," he said.